Future Metro West Conference gymnastics friends met on Jan. 26 with host New Prague outscoring Chaska/Chanhassen 134.700-125.050 in the season opener.
SWIM/DIVE: Chaska/Chanhassen 91, Benilde-St. Margaret 82
Chaska/Chanhassen jumped out to a 91-32 lead through eight events in the Metro West Conference opener against Benilde-St. Margaret Jan. 26. The Storm Hawks, swimming exhibition the final four races, won 91-82.
AJ Dehnke won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:07.42, just ahead of teammate Jonah Wetrosky, who won his own event, the 100 backstroke, in 57.86 seconds.
Adam Wilson had the diving team's top score of 171.65 points.
Ryan Melquist added the Storm Hawks' top butterfly time in 55.97.
The all-senior 400 freestyle relay of Josiah Dunker, Reese Hodgins, Sam Brennan, and Wetrosky also posted a winning time of 3:25.32.
Chaska/Chanhassen hosts Wayzata at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.
SWIM/DIVE: Minnetonka 103, Wayzata 78
Ryan McQuirk (2:02.86), Henry Rosenhagen (2:03.13) and Jacob Guggisberg (2:07.23) finished in the top three spots in the 200 individual medley as Minnetonka defeated visiting Wayzata 103-78 on Jan. 26.
Carson Witte rallied for a victory in the butterfly (53.16) with Ben Binder (49.69), McQuirk (50.64) and Xander Hawks (51.25) sweeping the 100 freestyle as well.
Guggisberg (5:07.24), Ben Keller (5:19.04) and Andres Mallea (5:23.18) finished off the victory with a first, second and third in the 500 freestyle as well.
Minnetonka is at Buffalo on Friday, Jan. 29 with diving at 4 p.m. and swimming at 6 p.m.
WRESTLING: Minnetonka Triangular
Quinn Sell, Gabe Schumacher and Michael Giovinco each won twice Jan. 26 in a Minnetonka triangular with Perham and Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran.
Match scores saw the Skippers beat Perham (34-26) and fall to WM/ML (45-17).
A 26-25 deficit into the final two weight classes, a pin from Sell and a 5-2 decision from Dalton Lohrenz sealed the match win for Minnetonka over Perham.
Giovinco and Josh McAnally won by fall for the Skippers with Diego Pitt, Schumacher, Alex Shansey and Alejandro Torbenson also victors in the opening match.
Versus Watertown in the nightcap, Giovinco added a 9-5 win at 113 pounds with Peter Barrett scoring a 12-0 major decision, Schumacher finishing ahead 13-5 and Sell scoring a 6-1 win.
Minnetonka competes against Coon Rapids and host Totino-Grace at 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.
NORDIC: Lake Conference
Austin Hunter (14:19), AJ Hemink (14:29.1) and Hari Chidambaram (15.16.4) all placed in the top 10 in a Lake Conference boys Nordic ski event at Hyland Reserve on Jan. 26.
Eden Prairie won the boys meet with 548 points to 542 with Minnetonka. Wayzata was a close third with 530.
Andrew DeFor was the individual champion for Edina in a time of 13:38.
Eleanor Dolan was Minnetonka's top girls finisher in 10th place (18:09.4) followed by Elena Hicks (18:16.7) and Maya Mor (18:18.2).
Margaret Wagner of Edina was first in 15:32.5. Wayzata won the race with 554 points followed by Eden Prairie (524) and Minnetonka (508).
ALPINE: Lake Conference
Minnetonka swept a Lake Conference triangular over Edina and Hopkins in an event at Buck Hills Jan. 26.
Junior Stella Pachmayer (second/46.79), eighth grader Stella Stinnett (fifth/50.60), junior Jenna Krueger (eighth/53.94), sophomore Lily Monson (eighth/53.94), and junior Abby Weigel (10th/54.58) were all in the top 10.
Minnetonka tallied 179 points followed by Edina (163) and Hopkins (137).
Three sophomores were among the top 10 finishers for the Minnetonka boys, which won with 207 points to 188 for Edina and 136 for Hopkins.
Sophomore Stephen Reddington (third/42.38), senior Carsen Kost (fourth/43.98), sophomore Marley Barrett (fifth/44.33), junior Evan Jones (seventh/44.72), and sophomore Caden Meyer (10th/45.63).