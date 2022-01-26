Holy Family Catholic boys basketball used its height advantage for a season-high 86 points, a 15-point road win at Jordan, 86-71, on Jan. 25.
Boden Kapke led all scorers with 30 points with Michael Richelsen netting a career-best 17 for the Fire.
Austin Clifford and Braylon Cummings were also in double figures with 13 and 10 points.
It was only the third loss in 14 games for the Hubmen, which got 27 points from Ashton Sivilay.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Mound-Westonka on Thursday, Jan. 27.
GYMNASTICS: Chaska/Chanhassen 131.050, Richfield 48.6
McKenna Thom won the all-around title for Chaska/Chanhassen with a score of 33.575. The Storm Hawks scored 131.050 team points in a win over Richfield on Jan. 25.
Event winners were the Storm Hawks were Thom in vault (8.55), Reese Norbie on bars (9.0), Aleah TeBrugge on beam (8.1), and Thom on floor (8.75).
The Storm Hawks are home again on Thursday, Jan. 27, for senior night.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Shakopee 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Shakopee scored in each period, winning 3-0 over Chaska/Chanhassen despite being outshot 27-17 on Jan. 25. Alex Boots stopped all 27 shots for the shutout for the Sabers.
The Storm Hawks are at Waconia on Thursday, Jan. 27.
BOYS HOCKEY: Chanhassen 2, Totino-Grace 1
Billy McNeely's game-winner with 3:48 left in regulation was the game-winner for Chanhassen in a 2-1 win over Totino-Grace on Jan. 25.
The Storm outshot the Eagles 47-15 with Sean Gates making 14 saves.
Each team had a power-play goal in the second period with Jake Risch opening the scoring for the Storm.
Chanhassen (12-4-1) hosts Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday, Jan. 29.
BOYS HOCKEY: Chaska 12, Bloomington Kennedy 1
Chaska led 6-0 after 17 minutes and 9-0 through two periods in a 12-1 home win over Bloomington Kennedy in improving to 7-1 in the Metro West Conference on Jan. 25.
Bennett Jax scored his first varsity hat trick, while Zach Seltun and Sam Scheetz each netted two goals with an assist. Tanner Bruender finished with three assists.
Carter Wishart made 13 saves for the Hawks, which are at Waconia at 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Chaska 66, Orono 56
Chaska improved to 8-0 in the Metro West Conference, breaking open a two-point game at halftime in a 66-56 road win at Orono on Jan. 25.
The Hawks outscored the Spartans 30-22 in the second half.
Kennedy Sanders scored 24 points with Mallory Heyer adding 16. Ellianna Lenzen and Kendall Karrmann each had eight points as well.
Chaska (14-1) is at St. Louis Park on Jan. 28.
LATE MONDAY -- Boys Basketball: Chaska 61, Orono 59
Brady Nicholson (19), Dawson Rief (17) and Cameron Walle (10) all scored in double figures for Chaska in a 61-59 home win over Orono on Jan. 24.
Jake Farrell had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Orono.
The Hawks host St. Louis Park on Jan. 28.
LATE MONDAY -- Boys Basketball: Hutchinson 81, Southwest Christian 68
It was a big night for Southwest Christian seniors Nick Burke and Brayden Zimmerman, who scored 33 and 24 points, respectively, in an 81-68 loss at Hutchinson on Jan. 24.
Sam Rensch scored 47 points on senior night for the Tigers, including 27 in the first half.