With five members returning from a Class A girls tennis third-place team finish in 2019, Litchfield showed early strength Aug. 25 in a 7-0 win over Holy Family Catholic.
Avery Stilwell, runner-up in the state doubles competition in 2019, defeated Fire multi-time state participant Ally Agerland at first singles, 7-6, 7-5, in the most contested match of the dual.
Claire Haley (0-6, 0-6), Aria McNeely (1-6, 2-6) and Averi Ahmann (2-6, 0-6) also were in the singles line-up for Holy Family Catholic.
Holy Family won three games at first doubles, the team of Lauren Taylor and Julia Baskfield falling 6-1, 6-2 to an experienced duo in Litchfield's Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels.
Other Fire doubles players were Emma Murphy and Briar Charchenko (0-6, 1-6) and Justina Valentini and Ella Knutson (0-6, 1-6).
Holy Family Catholic hosts Hutchinson at 4 p.m. in Victoria on Thursday, Aug. 27.
MINNETONKA 6, BLAKE SCHOOL 1
In what would have potentially been a pre-season No. 1 vs No. 1 match-up between Class AA and Class A tennis programs, Minnetonka dominated Blake School 6-1 in the season opener Aug. 25.
No rankings will be released in 2020 by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association.
The Skippers were runner-up to Edina in 2019, losing just two seniors from the state line-up.
No individual match scores were available.
Minnetonka next plays at Buffalo on Monday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.