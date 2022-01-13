Isabella Roemer was sixth overall for Chaska/Chanhassen at Carver Park Reserve in a Metro West Conference Nordic Ski classic event on Jan. 11.
Roemer finished with a time of 17:31.8 in the first conference race of 2022.
The Storm Hawks were third with 241 points with St. Louis Park winning the girls competition with a score of 275. Bloomington was runner-up with 248.
Leah Nelson was 11th (18:22.6) followed by Madeline Hauck and Marissa Long in 14th and 15th in times of 19:09.3 and 19:22.8. Katelyn Farm was also in the top-20 with a time of 20:07.7.
Chaska/Chanhassen, fifth of seven boys teams, was led by 22nd-place finisher Finnian Adams in 17:38.
Top finishing teammates were Colin Scheller (17:49), Nolan Sutter (18:06), and Cameron Stiele (19:21).
St. Louis Park edged Bloomington 252-250 for the boys title with Orono in third at 226.
GYMNASTICS: New Prague 142.525, Chaska/Chanhassen 126.600
McKenna Thom was fourth in the all-around competition for Chaska/Chanhassen with a score of 33.225 in a Metro West Conference meet at New Prague on Jan. 11. The Trojans beat the Storm Hawks 142.525-126.600.
Thom scored 8.7 on vault with an 8.35 on bars and 8.650 on floor exercise.
Antonia Wachter added 7.7 on beam for the Storm Hawks.
Other top scores were Elizabeth Kaufmann on vault (8.4) and bars (7.7), Sarah Person on beam (7.55), and Madi Eedwards on floor (8.125).