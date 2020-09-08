The ball was in Southwest Christian's end for much of the first half Sept. 8 against Watertown-Mayer, a co-op with Mayer Lutheran and Norwood Young America.
A tying goal with 17 seconds left before halftime swung the momentum in favor of the Stars boys soccer team.
Jon Brain finished off a hat trick on a free kick from Jackson Olimb, heading it into the back of the net with under six minutes left for the winning goal in a 3-2 score.
The two teams traded tallies early in the second half, the Stars first from Brain before the Royals countered from Tyler Volkart. Alexander Zbinden registered a goal in the eighth minute for WM/ML.
Southwest Christian (3-1) is at Breck School in Golden Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
BOYS SOCCER: Minnetonka 5, Eden Prairie 1
You'd have to go back pretty far -- if ever -- to find a time in which Minnetonka put up five goals on Eden Prairie. Well, that was until Sept. 8, a 5-1 home win.
Shutout against Wayzata, the Skippers' high-scoring offense resumed, as Dylan Olson registered a hat trick with two assists. The senior attack has 17 points in four matches.
Minnetonka led 3-0 at halftime.
Torin Firehammer also had a tally and assist with Jake Hennen adding a goal. Netminders Peter McNabb and Jamie Deneen totaled nine saves for the Skippers.
Eden Prairie's second-half goal came off the foot of Pranay Dhiman.
Minnetonka hosts Edina at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.
GIRLS SOCCER: Minnetonka 2, Eden Prairie 0
That's more like it.
After suffering the first loss of the season, Minnetonka rebounded with a second shutout this season, a 2-0 home win over Eden Prairie Sept. 8.
Senior Avryn List's header off a corner kick from Marli Bertagnoli in the sixth minute proved to be the winner for the Skippers. Lissa Mizutani added to the lead in the 14th minute off an assist from Ella Roach.
Minnetonka is now 3-1 on the season, ranked No. 8 in Class AA.
The Skippers host Edina at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.