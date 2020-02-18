A 12-point lead at halftime, Holy Family Catholic found itself trailing in the final seconds on Feb. 18 at home against New Prague in boys basketball.
An inbounds pass to Noah Seck produced the game-winning basket as the Fire notched win No. 9, the second in eight Wright County Conference league games, in a 54-53 decision.
Senior Nick Hendler forced the Trojan ball handler to step out of bounds before a shot could be attempted on the final possession.
Seck and Hendler led the Fire with 18 and 12 points, a career night for the junior game-winner. Jake Kirsch and Seth Thompson added nine and eight points as well.
Parker Johnson was one of three New Prague players to score in double figures with 20 points.
Holy Family Catholic (9-14) hosts Orono at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
GIRLS: New Prague 71, Holy Family Catholic 43
Wright County Conference champion New Prague led Holy Family Catholic 41-11 at halftime, improving to 9-0 in league play in a 71-43 decision Feb. 18.
The Fire are 2-7 in WCC play into Friday's finale at Orono at 7 p.m.
Sophi Hall was Holy Family Catholic's leading scorer with 12 points followed by Grace Elander (nine points), Abbey Fink (eight points) and Lucy Hertel (eight points).
Emily Russo and Amanda Giesen led all scorers with 16 and 15 points, respectively, for 19-win New Prague.
BOYS: Wayzata 77, Minnetonka 46
Wayzata led Minnetonka 48-19 early in the second half, leading by as many as 33 points, in a 77-46 final on Feb. 18.
The Trojans have won six of the last eight games after a 2-12 start to the season.
Camden Heide was one of four Wayzata players in double figures with 19 points.
Cam Steele led all scorers with 24 points for Minnetonka followed by Riley O'Connor with 10 and Jalen Cain with nine points.
Minnetonka (11-12) is 4-6 in the Lake Conference into a home game with Hopkins on Friday, Feb. 21.
GIRLS: Wayzata 61, Minnetonka 40
No. 3-ranked Wayzata pulled away over the final 18 minutes, defeating Minnetonka 61-40 on Feb. 18 in Plymouth.
The Skippers trailed 31-24 at halftime.
Annika Stewart was one of four Trojans in double figures with 21 points.
Minnetonka (16-9) got 12 points from Sophie Haydon followed by Emma Dasovich and Piper Terry with eight and seven points.
The Skippers conclude the regular season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at top-ranked Hopkins.
BOYS: Southwest Christian 63, Le Sueur-Henderson 54
A three-point lead at halftime, Southwest Christian held host Le Sueur-Henderson to 19 second-half points in a 63-54 win on Feb. 18.
The Stars are 7-6 in fourth place in the Minnesota River Conference, and 11-12 overall.
Southwest Christian won with balance, four scorers in double figures led by Tyren Harris with 15 points. Nick Morland (14 points), Lucas Anderson (12 points), and Brayden Zimmerman (12 points) were other top scorers for the Stars.
Southwest Christian closes out the conference season versus champion Jordan at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
GIRLS: Southwest Christian 60, Blake School 49
Holding Blake School to 14 first-half points, Southwest Christian snapped a seven-game losing streak in a 60-49 decision Feb. 18 in Hopkins.
The Stars connected on crucial free throws down the stretch to improve to 12-12 overall.
Lily Schwen finished with 19 points, a game-high score for Southwest Christian. Hannah Schwarz and Chloe Brunsberg added 18 and 13 points.
Blake School got 12 points and five rebounds from Addison Mack.
Southwest Christian was coming off a 63-51 loss to Minnesota River Conference champion Belle Plaine on Feb. 17.
The Tigers pulled away in the final minutes, a one-possession game late.
Brunsberg was 5-of-10 on threes for 18 points with seven rebounds. Greta Schwarz also added 10 points and six rebounds.
Southwest Christian closes out the regular season at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at St. Paul Humboldt.