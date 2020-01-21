Metro West Conference champions once again.
Chaska/Chanhassen secured a 4-0 record in league competitions, a gymnastics win on senior night over St. Louis Park on Jan. 21 at Chanhassen High School.
The Storm Hawks' JV team also won all four conference duals.
No individual scores or team scores were available.
Chaska/Chanhassen competes at the Winter Wonderland Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Minnetonka High School at 11:45 a.m. In addition to the Skippers and Storm Hawks are Sartell and St. Michael-Albertville.
SWIM: Wayzata 97, Chaska/Chanhassen 89
Back and forth, Wayzata taking the early lead, then host Chaska/Chanhassen. Two of the top boys swimming and diving teams in the state went down to the final events in a dual Jan. 21 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
A 75-65 lead with three events remaining, the Storm Hawks were outscored 26-6 in the 100-yard backstroke and breaststroke races in a 97-89 Wayzata win.
Chaska/Chanhassen, with many swimmers off normal events, scored victories in six of 11 races including Evan Bock in the 200 individual medley (1:58.93) and Sam Brennan in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races (22.08 and 49.54).
Reese Hodgins (4:57.40), Josiah Dunker (5:00) and AJ Dehnke (5:05.60) were first through third in the 500-yard freestyle, while Bock, Brennan, Hodgins, and Dunker were first in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:28.61.
Chaska/Chanhassen was down by eight points through the butterfly race.
Ridler, Louis Currie, Dunker, and Bock added a first-place time of 3:16.72 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Storm Hawks next compete at the True Team State Meet on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Jordan 63, Southwest Christian 49
Southwest Christian held first-place Jordan to 24 second-half points. They held leading scorer Ryan Samuelson to 10 points.
Yet it was the Hubmen that improved to 7-0 in the Minnesota River Conference, a 63-49 home decision on Jan. 21.
Jarrett McDermid led all scorers with 20 points for Jordan.
Tyson Sandness and Brayden Zimmerman were top scorers for the Stars with 16 and 13 points.
Southwest Christian is tied with Mayer Lutheran at 4-3 in league play in third place behind Belle Plaine.
The Stars are at Belle Plaine at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Minnetonka 59, Waconia 58
A two-point deficit with 5:31 remaining, Minnetonka made just enough plays and stops down the stretch, holding off host Waconia 59-58 on Jan. 21.
The Skippers, 9-5 overall, has won seven of the last eight games.
Cam Steele (22 points), Riley O'Connor (13 points) and Brock Banken (10 points) were top scorers for Minnetonka.
PJ Hayes IV was the game's leading scorer with 24 points.
Minnetonka hosts Wayzata at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.