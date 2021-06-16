Minnetonka and Stillwater met in the 2018 baseball championship game. Rain pushing back the title match-up two days, allowing Ponies ace Drew Gilbert to get the ball a second time in the tournament.
Three years later, defeating Stillwater 6-5 in the 2021 Class 4A State Quarterfinals at Chaska's Athletic Park felt extra special for some Minnetonka staff.
Trailing 5-2 through four innings, the Skippers rallied, getting a tying two-run homer from Dillon Hanson in the seventh inning, while Josh Daniel walked and later scored on a wild pitch for the winning run.
Relief pitcher Caleb Vander Plas, who started the season on JV, making five regular season appearances, now has pitched 8 1/3 innings post-season innings, including a four-plus inning appearance in a winning effort Tuesday.
Vander Plas did not allow a hit in relief, aided by an inning-ending double play in the seventh to force extras.
Minnetonka scored single runs in the first and second innings on a Charlie Hemer RBI-single, and a Daniel double and Andrew Uglum single to tie the game at two.
Hemer doubled home Walter Johnson in the fifth inning to start the rally. A Duke Kiffin double and Hanson one-out home run over the left-center field fence -- causing Skipper head coach Paul Twenge to jump up and down in celebration -- in the top of the seventh inning.
A one-out walk to Daniel in the eighth inning, an errant pick-off throw allowed the Minnetonka senior to move up two bases to third base. A wild pitch scored the go-ahead run for the Skippers.
Vander Plas got the first two outs of the eighth inning, with the tying run held to first base on a line drive into the glove of Daniel to end the game.
Daniel and Uglum each had two hits in the eight and nine spot in the batting order for Minnetonka, which outhit the Ponies 9-5. Stillwater made four errors in the contest.
Minnetonka (16-10) plays fifth seed Farmington in the state semifinals at noon on Wednesday, June 16, at Chaska's Athletic Park. The Tigers beat Mounds View 1-0 in the second quarterfinals behind a three-hit shutout from Korey Dahlberg.
Farmington is 19-6 overall.
SOFTBALL: Forest Lake 5, Chanhassen 4
Forest Lake, after beating top-seeded Stillwater in the quarterfinals, moved to the championship game of the Class 4A State Softball Tournament with a 5-4 win over Chanhassen in the June 15 semifinals at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Bethany Weiss' two-run homer in the fifth inning broke a 3-3 tie, the eventual winning runs for the Rangers.
Chanhassen had allowed two runs in five post-season games into the semifinal.
Sydney Schwartz, who had walked one batter and given up seven hits in 37 playoff innings, surrendered five hits, three walks and five runs (three earned) in the second game of the day.
Schwartz threw a 2-hit, nine-inning shutout in the first game of the tournament in a 1-0 win over Elk River.
A 3-0 hole through two innings, Chanhassen drew even in a three-run third. Susie Tollefson singled and scored on a Schwartz double, her first official at-bat after being walked in her first six state plate appearances. A Daisy Lang 2-run homer tied the game at three.
Forest Lake scored two runs in the fifth inning with two outs on a single and Weiss home run.
Chanhassen pulled within one at 5-4 in the seventh inning on a Schwartz home run, her 11th of the season.
The Storm outhit the Rangers 8-5, leaving six runners on base.
Schwartz struck out 11 batters in her second loss of the season.
Chanhassen plays Centennial in the third-place game at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16. It is the third medal-game appearance in the last five seasons for the Storm.
Forest Lake and Rosemount will play for the 4A title at noon.
STATE LACROSSE: Lakeville North 12, Chanhassen 8
Three unseeded teams in the boys state lacrosse bracket, Lakeville North felt like the toughest draw possible for No. 2 Chanhassen.
The Panthers having suffered five losses by a total of eight goals, with four coming against top-10 teams.
Lakeville North, trailing 6-5 and 7-6 through the second and third quarters, outscored the Storm 6-1 over the final 12 minutes for a 12-8 quarterfinal win at Stillwater Area High School on June 15.
Chanhassen, making its first state appearance, finished with a 15-2 record.
The Storm twice had two-goal leads in the second quarters, getting scores 14 seconds apart from John Dahl and Brady Grandstaff. After Lakeville North tied the game at four, Grandstaff, a man-up, and Daxton Bush gave Chanhassen a 6-4 advantage.
Mitchell Breza scored at the 9:43 mark of the third quarter for a 7-5 lead for the Storm.
Austin Winship (four goals), Leo Piscitello (three goals, two assists) and Tyler Winship (two goals) led Lakeville North, which scored four times over the first 6:30 of the fourth quarter even strength for a 10-7 lead.
Carter Van Holland, who had a team-high three points, pulled Chanhassen within 10-8 a man-up with 4:45 to play.
Lakeville North scored just 15 seconds later to halt the potential rally at 11-8.
Van Holland, Grandstaff and Dahl each had two goals for Chanhassen with senior Tyr Christianson adding two assists, totaling a team-high 82 points for the season.
Chanhassen won 11-of-24 face-offs, getting nine saves from goaltender Grant Penttinen.