Minnetonka and Eden Prairie played in every Section 2 girls lacrosse final from 2007 to 2018. The two programs meet twice a year in the Lake Conference.
Yet before April 27, 2021, the Skippers had never beaten the Eagles.
That's right, 38 all-time meetings, 38 victories for Eden Prairie.
"The big part was mentality. Believing they could beat EP. The grit, the hustle they showed, was tremendous," Minnetonka co-head coach Krista Crandall said.
That was until Minnetonka outscored the host Eagles 4-2 over the final 25 minutes, winning 7-6 to improve to 3-0 overall.
"For days I've been preaching to them that this was just another game. To stay grounded, to keep their head in the game. And they did that," Crandall said.
"Eden Prairie has always been the team to beat so to finally beat them last night felt amazing," Minnetonka captain Hanna Baskin said. "This team works so hard every single day and to see it pay off was so exciting."
If a 38-0 record against wasn't enough to show how big Tuesday's win in the rain was, how about this stat? Minnetonka had been outscored 401-165 by the Eagles over the last decade.
Of the 26 matches dating back to 2011, Eden Prairie had won by double-digits 12 times, including 21-3 and 18-3 in 2019. The closest match came in the 2014 section championship, a 13-12 finish.
"Overall, our confidence and mindset going into last night's game stemmed from our coaching staff with our new head coach Krista Crandall. She has created a team atmosphere where everyone believes in each other and the team as a whole, which certainly influenced the outcome of the game last night," Baskin said.
Senior Kayley Crawford, with three career goals into the match, did what she does best, come up big in big games. The Harvard hockey commit, who scored the game-winner in double overtime in the state hockey quarterfinals in March, found the net for the go-ahead goal at 7-6.
Crawford, who originally wasn't planning on coming out for lacrosse this spring, but was persuaded by teammates, finished with a hat trick and an assist.
"Hanna fed beautiful passes that led to goals. Our passing together was able to create a lot of offense last night. We've always had a lot of chemistry, playing hockey together since we were 10," Crawford said of the match.
Baskin had four assists and one goal, while Ava Rajala netted her 13th and 14th tallies of the season and Jordyn Helling also found the net for Minnetonka (3-0).
"It wasn't a clean game. There were a lot of drops, throws out of bounds," said Crandall, who said weather is never an excuse, but likely played into misplays. "Sticks were wet, but we knew it was going to be raining."
With offense at a premium, defense played a large role in the win. Crandall said senior captain Brynn Dulac was the team's defensive MVP. Fellow captain Courtney Youngquist had a team-high four ground ball pick-ups, while goaltender Grace Keller made five saves on 11 shots.
"Our defense was lights out and were a major contributor to our success in the second half, not to mention our goalie Grace Keller who made some clutch saves," said Baskin, who knows a little something about defense as she will play on the blueline in hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Crandall, a Minnetonka High School alumni, had her first season as a Skipper head coach cancelled last spring.
"I think the girls all really know each other, but the coaching staff coming in, we still needed to get to know them. There have been a few times where I have had to ask someone 'are you good?' I'm still trying to get a read on them. But they are so eager to learn, so eager to improve. They keep pushing every day," Crandall said.
Minnetonka is at Hopkins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.
BOYS LAX: Minnetonka 10, Eden Prairie 4
Marquette commit Will Foster scored twice in the opening quarter for host Eden Prairie April 27 against Minnetonka. That was all the senior would get.
Isaac Forst found the net five times as the Skippers outscored Eden Prairie 9-2 over the last three quarters in a 10-4 win on a cold and rainy April 27 evening.
Forst, Scott Streff, Jack Quinn and Ezra Anderson each scored for Minnetonka during a 5-0 stretch in which the Eagles were held without a goal for 13-plus minutes.
Bode Richard added a goal and assist, while Ben Schuster gave Minnetonka the 3-2 lead before halftime.
Minnetonka (4-0) outshot Eden Prairie 20-10 with Josh Nelson stopping six shots.
The Skippers are at Hopkins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.
BOYS LAX: Chaska 5, Orono 4
Steady rain, dropping temperatures, overtime was the last thing anyone wanted. Captain Gavin Harvieux made sure Chaska went home happy, scoring the winning goal in double overtime in a 5-4 road decision at Orono April 27.
Three Hawks -- Alex Miller, Liam Pfeiffer and Kam Atteberry -- netted their first varsity goals, while Xavier Harvieux also scored.
Last night @OronoLacrosse and @chaskalacrosse went down to the wire in a thrilling double OT game!— Minnesota Prep Spotlight (@MNPrepSpotlight) April 28, 2021
Watch the full game: https://t.co/ewN5uhaBxC pic.twitter.com/UmmNpmHU7U
Chaska (2-2) has a rescheduled match at home versus Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.
GIRLS LAX: Chaska 12, Orono 8
Chaska scored twice in the final minute of the first half, including a tally with one second remaining for an 8-5 advantage, coming out on top of Orono in a 12-8 final April 27.
It was the second victory in four matches for the Hawks.
Josie Lakosky, team leader thus far with nine goals, scored four times for Chaska. Kennedy Sanders added a hat trick with an assist, while Sydney Joos and Ella Long each found the net twice.
Chaska registered 30 shots on goal with goaltender Megan Jirele making four saves on 12 Spartan shots.
Chaska hosts Robbinsdale Cooper at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.