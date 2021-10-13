Minnetonka was runner-up at state in 2018 and 2019 to Edina in girls tennis. Ever since that last championship appearance, the Skippers are undefeated.
The Skippers improved to 20-0 on the season with 7-0 victories over St. Peter in the Section 2AA semifinals and Eden Prairie in the championship Oct. 12 at the Swanson Tennis Center in St. Peter.
Even without No. 1-ranked Sarah Shahbaz, Minnetonka cruised in the finals.
The Skippers did not lose a set in the tournament bracket. In fact, they lost just one game in three doubles matches in the championship, dominating performances from the teams of Kelsey Phillips and Karina Elvestrom, Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite, and Alexa Cummings and Arianna Piedrahita.
The closest match came at No. 1 singles where Minnetonka's Annika Elvestrom won 6-4, 6-3 over the Eagles' Niyathi Bhupatiraju.
Other Skipper winners were Meghan Jurgens (6-2, 6-2), Kate Feist (6-1, 6-3) and Carter Nye (6-1, 6-0).
State qualifiers for the Class AA Tournament on Oct. 26-27 at Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota include No. 2 Rochester Mayo, Simley and No. 7 Blake School.
Champions in Section 4, 5, 7 and 8 will be decided on Oct. 13, 14 and 16.
The Section 2AA North Individual Tournament, which features Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Chaska, is set for Friday, Oct. 15, at Gustavus Adolphus College.
TENNIS: Section 5A
Top seed Providence Academy won all 14 matches on Oct. 11 at the Swanson Tennis Center in St. Peter, defeating Holy Family Catholic and Sibley East to claim the Section 5A title.
The Lions did not surrender a game in the three doubles matches versus the Fire.
Casey Cronin won a set at second singles, falling 10-6 in the super third-set tie-breaker for Holy Family Catholic.
The Section 5A Individual Tournament begins Thursday, Oct. 14, back at Gustavus Adolphus College.
CROSS COUNTRY: Watertown-Mayer Invite
Mound-Westonka and Southwest Christian runners made up 10 of the first 12 finishers in the boys varsity race in Watertown Oct. 12. The White Hawks, though, with the three best scores, defeated the Stars 20-43.
Owen Seltz (18:12), Zachery Kaupp (18:17) and Wyatt Wersinski (18:18) were sixth through eighth for Southwest Christian with Chris Evans taking 10th overall in 18:35.
The final time for the Stars came from Brandon Mosley in 18:51.
Lauren Stephens ran the seventh-fastest time in the varsity girls race, a clocking of 21 minutes, 47.42 seconds, for Southwest Christian.
Mound-Westonka was team champion with 23 points with the Stars in fourth place.