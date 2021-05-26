Chanhassen has had a number of dominating pitchers through the years. Marybeth Olson, Taylor Manno, Maddie Schwartz, and Courtney Saurer. None, though, did what Sydney Schwartz did May 25 at Storm Stadium.
Schwartz faced just 12 batters, finishing with nine strikeouts, throwing a perfect game in a win over Orono. It was the program's first perfect game.
Chanhassen pounded out 20 hits, scoring 25 runs in the game that was called after 3 1/2 innings.
Senior Abby Gronholz hit a grand slam with offense coming through the batting order, including from Susie Tollefson (four RBIs), Grace Clausen (team-high five RBIs), and Hannah Hollowaty (three RBIs). All three batters along with Drew Sustacek went 3-for-3 at the plate with Schwartz adding two hits and an RBI.
Shayden Benedict also finished with two hits and three RBIs for Chanhassen (16-2), which hosts Chaska in the regular season finale on Thursday, May 27.
BASEBALL: Chanhassen 5, Eastview 1
Chase Eiden took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, finishing with 11 strikeouts, as Chanhassen gained a 5-1 win at Eastview in Apple Valley on May 25.
Brenden Radtke's two-run at-bat in the fourth broke open a scoreless game. Radtke collected three hits with Cole Van Holland also driving in a run.
Riley Funk closed the door, recording the final four outs, the Lightning mustering just one hit in the game.
Chanhassen hosts Chaska on May 27 at Storm Red Bird Stadium.
BASEBALL: Hutchinson 10, Holy Family Catholic 9
Hutchinson erased a 9-3 deficit over the final two at-bats, walking off Holy Family Catholic on a Javan Olmscheid two-run double, coming all the way around the bases on an overthrow in a 10-9 decision on May 25.
The Tigers got a bases-clearing triple from Billy Marquardt to draw within 9-7 in the sixth inning.
The finish spoiled a strong start from Grant Limke, while Stephen Webster (three hits), Spencer Lewin (two hits, two RBIs), Tien Foudray (two hits), and Owen Lund (two RBIs) gave Holy Family Catholic the 13-7 hitting advantage.
Holy Family Catholic enters the playoffs with an 11-9 record, but just 1-4 over the last two weeks.
BASEBALL: Bloomington Jefferson 8, Chaska 1
Bloomington Jefferson started the 2021 season with a 6-1 record before a COVID case halted play for two weeks.
The Jaguars have responded since a return May 12 with seven second consecutive wins, clinching the Metro West Conference title and likely the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA.
Chaska, among five teams with 10 or 11 wins in the section standings, needed Tuesday to have a chance at moving into a top-four seed.
AJ Cantu's solo home run to lead-off the third inning tied the game at one for Chaska. The score remained the same into the eighth inning, the Jaguars scoring seven runs in an 8-1 final.
Nolan Kemp allowed one unearned run in seven-plus innings in the no-decision. Maddox Foss got Chaska out of a seventh-inning jam with a strikeout, stranding a potential go-ahead run at third base.
Chaska got the winning run on base in the seventh inning on a 1-out walk to Henry Bushey before Jaguar ace Carter Hanson bared down, recording back-to-back strikeouts to force extra innings.
Ben Goedderz's two-run double in the eighth inning broke open the contest, part of a seven-run frame for Bloomington Jefferson.
Chaska (10-9) is at Chanhassen in the regular season finale on Thursday, May 27.
SOFTBALL: Buffalo 5, Chaska 1
Buffalo scored in four of the first five innings, holding Chaska to four hits in a 5-1 decision on May 25.
The Hawks are 12-7 into the regular season finale on May 27 at Chanhassen.
Ella Ebert had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs. She also struck out seven batters over a seven-inning complete game.
Ally Florek was 2-for-3 at the plate for Chaska with a run-scoring single plating Emma Farr in the third inning.
Grace Swigart and pinch hitter Lindsay Dolan also had singles for the Hawks.
GIRLS LACROSSE: Chanhassen 15, Lakeville North 7
Chanhassen improved to 10-2 on the season in a 15-7 regular season home finale win over Lakeville North on May 25. The Storm led 8-2 at halftime.
Chanhassen had four players finish with multi-score games led by Siri Hodgins with four goals and two assists.
Ballie Whalen and Gabby Bjugan each had a hat trick with Aly McPartland scoring twice with an assist. Bethany Velasco (goal, assist), Allie Welder (goal) and Bella Detienne (goal, two assists) also registered scores for the Storm.
Kaylyn Cater made 11 saves for the sixth-ranked Chanhassen, which is 10-2 overall into the final regular season match at Robbinsdale Cooper at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26.