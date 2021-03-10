A potential to move closer to a No. 1 seed in Section 2A, Southwest Christian/Richfield rallied from a three-goal deficit, tying the game at three only to see Breck School get two more back in a 5-4 final March 9 in Richfield.
Breck (11-5), Southwest Christian/Richfield (10-5) and Delano/Rockford (10-6-1) appear to be front-runners for the top three seeds.
The next group of teams, Providence Academy, Minneapolis and Orono, all own victories over the top contenders.
Four goals separated by less than five minutes, saw the score go from a 3-1 Breck lead to a 3-3 game to a 5-3 Breck lead once again.
Joey Michelizzi and Caleb Bendell found the net on back-to-back Stars scores before the Mustangs took the lead back for good on scores from Coleman McNally and Beau Courneya.
Stars goal! Michelizzi from Stuessi and Erhart. 13:30 left in 3rd. Stars down 2-3. pic.twitter.com/U57Dd2XTTI— Southwest Christian Richfield Boys HS Hockey (@SWCRHockey) March 10, 2021
Southwest Christian/Richfield pulled back within one at 5-4 on Andrew Erhart's second goal of the game with 7:50 to play. Despite a power play in the final minutes, the Stars were unable to get a fifth goal to force overtime.
Jack Thomson made 37 saves for Breck, which was outshot 41-20 for the game.
The Stars conclude the regular season with home games in Richfield against South St. Paul and Gentry Academy on Friday and Saturday, March 12-13.
GYMNASTICS: Eden Prairie 138.750, Chaska/Chanhassen 134.225
Led by a trio of personal-best performances, Chaska/Chanhassen put up a season-best team score by more than two points in a 138.750-134.225 loss at Eden Prairie on March 9.
Autumn Hepola had the team's best score of the season, a 9.2 on balance beam for first place. Brenna Johnson also tied for first place on uneven bars with a score of 8.825.
The third personal-best record came from Lauren Wosje, who scored 8.725 on floor exercise, matching her career-best all-around score of 32.425 for third place overall.
Top scores for the Storm Hawks were:
Vault -- Hepola (8.9), Lily (8.45) and Anna Lacy (8.325)
Bars -- Johnson (8.825), McKenna Thom (8.35)
Beam -- Hepola (9.2), Johnson (8.5), Lexie McCoy (8.225)
Floor -- Lauren Wosje (8.725), Thom (8.6), Hepola (8.375)
The Section 2AA Meet is Thursday, March 18 at Bloomington Jefferson High School.