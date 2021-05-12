Ben Sampson won the second set at fourth singles in Chaska's 7-0 loss to Delano in boys tennis on May 11.
Sampson lost 6-3, 4-6, 12-10 in a super tie-breaker in the third set.
Tennessee Fossen and Grant Atkinson won four games in the first set at third doubles with Jack Kelly and Aidan Trauger scoring three games in the second doubles position.
Chaska hosts Shakopee on Friday, May 14.
BASEBALL: Southwest Christian 10, Le Sueur-Henderson 0
Ten strikeouts, one hit allowed, Bennett Manley's complete-game effort led Southwest Christian to a 10-0 win over Le Sueur-Henderson on May 11.
The Stars are 7-2 in the Minnesota River Conference with three games remaining.
Belle Plaine leads the standings at 7-1 with Sibley East having completed its league contests with a 9-3 record.
Southwest Christian has a doubleheader at Tri-City United on May 13.
Versus LSH, Kody McBroome finished with three hits with Brayden Zimmerman adding two RBIs and two hits for the Stars. Southwest Christian collected 13 hits in the win.
BASEBALL: Holy Family Catholic 10, Waconia 4
A three-run game in the sixth inning, Holy Family Catholic plated five runs to pull away for a 10-4 road win at Waconia on May 11.
Spencer Lewin was 3-for-4 with four RBIs with Carver Kasper and Greg Stoffel also with run-scoring hits.
Tien Foudray struck out six batters in scattering four hits over six innings in the win for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic is 6-4 in the Wright County Conference, tied with Hutchinson a half-game behind New Prague. The Fire have four league games remaining.