Southwest Christian track and field won six events, five from the girls team, in a Minnesota River Conference triangular at Le Sueur-Henderson on May 18.
Mehlayna Straub continued her strong freshman campaign, placing first by more than a second in the 100-meter dash in 13.30 seconds.
Straub, a winner in the long jump competition at 14 feet, 3 1/4 inches, was part of victorious 4x100 and 4x400 relays as well. She ran anchor on the 400-meter team of Adah Tibbetts, Lillian Rediger and Madeline Paradise in 54.71.
The 4x400 team of Straub, Rediger, Taylor Scott, and Kaitlyn Wercinski were first in 4:24.07, one second ahead of Sibley East.
Paradise and Tibbetts were third and fourth in the 100 meters in 14.66 and 14.9 with Rediger and Paradise in first and fifth in the 200 meters in 28.76 and 30.42.
Wercinski was runner-up in the 400 meters (1:06.02) with Emma Sorensen and Sydney Kaupp placing third and fourth in the 800 meters in 2:57.28 and 2:58.95.
Felicia Luther broke her own school record in discus at 90 feet, two inches, for fourth place. The Stars senior was third at 30 feet in shot put followed by teammate Saraphina Bettin at 26 feet, two inches.
Paradise and Rediger each eclipsed 12 feet to place fourth and fifth in long jump, while Bettin was fifth in triple jump at 25 feet, three inches.
In the boys meet, Southwest Christian had its fastest times of the season in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Jaaron Konkel, Brandt Schultz, Zion Buck, and Christian Scott combined for a time of 48.42 for victory.
The 1,600-meter team of Brandon Mosley, Buck, Schultz, and Wyatt Wercinski were second in 3:52.34.
Other top times came from Konkel in the 100 meters (fourth/12.69), Caden Winters in the 800 meters (2:19.94), Wercinski in the 1,600 meters (third/5:08.53), and Joshua Daun in the 3,200 meters (third/12:05.60).
Konkel's full day included a fifth-place triple jump of 32 feet, 4 3/4 inches, and a throw of 34 feet, 10 1/2 inches, in shot put; both top-five finishes.
BASEBALL: Mound-Westonka 17, Holy Family Catholic 5
Mound-Westonka scored three times in three of the first four at-bats, adding eight runs in the fifth inning in a 17-5 win at Holy Family Catholic on May 18 in Victoria.
The White Hawks totaled 13 hits, getting a 4-for-5 performance from Aidan Mjelstad and six RBIs from Simon James.
Holy Family Catholic, beaten twice to begin the week, got three RBIs from Spencer Lewin with a bases-clearing double in a five-run fifth inning. Derek Pass added a two-run pinch-hit single.
The Fire are at Jordan at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.