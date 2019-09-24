Tyler Franck and Ava Mettler each ran top-20 times for Holy Family Catholic at the New Prague Invitational Sept. 24.
Franck had the program's top finish coming off a two-week lay-off from team competition, placing 12th in 18 minutes, 17 seconds.
Holy Family Catholic was fourth of nine teams with a score of 119. Class 2A Lakeville South won the meet with 29 points.
Jaden Lorenz (18:39.6), Patrick Ricke (18:43.4) and Ben Fink (18:43.5) ran in a pack, finishing 21st, 23rd and 24th places.
Mettler, one of two runners in the girls race for the Fire, was 20th overall in 23 minutes, 14.4 seconds.
EAGLE RIDGE INVITATIONAL
Southwest Christian was two points shy of the program's first girls invitational title, beaten by Legacy Christian in the Eagle Ridge Invitational at Crown College Sept. 24.
The Stars, with 43 points, had seven runners in the top 17.
Taylor Scott led the Stars in a fourth-place finish in 25:03.6 followed by Zoe Jones in sixth (26:06), Trinity Streed in 10th (26:27), Cierra Larson in 11th (27:18) and Annika Cameron in 12th (27:56).
Southwest Christian was also second in the boys varsity meet, a score of 36. Legacy Christian/PACT Charter was first with 29 points.
Mason Beise took home a top-five finish coming in fourth place at 18:49 followed by Owen Seltz in sixth (19:31), Isaac Haugen in seventh (19:49), Brandon Mosely in 10th (20:12), and Tyler Monsen in 11th (20:18).
It was the third meet in a six-day stretch for Southwest Christian.