A five-run third inning, a 10-strikeout performance from Chase Eiden, Chanhassen shutout Edina 7-0 in baseball on May 4 at Storm Stadium.
Eiden surrendered just three hits and two walks over six innings for the Storm. Blake Eiden worked the seventh inning to secure the shutout.
Mitch Cummins hit a home run with Hunter Sheehan (RBI) and Will Reding (two RBIs) each had a double. Brenden Radtke also had a hit and RBI with Ryan Maschka singling and scoring with a walk.
Chanhassen (5-5) hosts St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.
BASEBALL: Holy Family Catholic 9, Delano 3
Trailing 2-1 in the fifth inning, visiting Holy Family Catholic scored twice, adding six runs in the sixth inning to complete a sweep over Delano on back-to-back days on May 4.
The Fire finished with 13 hits including a three-hit performance with three RBIs from Grant Limke. Carver Kasper (two runs, two RBIs), Tyler Pettibone (two hits) and Owen Lund each had a double with Spencer Lewin driving in two runs as well.
Tien Foudray held the Tigers to five hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort for Holy Family Catholic.
The Fire (6-4) host Providence Academy on Wednesday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Chanhassen 7, Chaska 0
Chanhassen won in straight sets at all seven positions, as the Storm improved to 6-5 all-time against Chaska in a 7-0 win over the Hawks on May 4.
Konner Gunwall at first singles and Jordan Tollefson and Drew Jensen at second doubles won in 12 games for the Storm.
Chaska's Ryan Hanson won four games at second singles in a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Chanhassen's Liam Van Asten. Irwin Montalvo (6-1, 6-0) and Theo Pirvu (6-1, 6-0) also won at third and fourth singles for the Storm.
Rand Bovard moved to first doubles, pairing with Devin Matthews for Chaska, claiming five games, in a 6-1, 6-4 loss to the Storm's Josh Katof and Mick Fitzgibbons.
Billy McNeely and Alex Jensen of Chanhassen won 6-3, 6-1, over Chaska's Grant Atkinson and Tennessee Fossen.
Through four matches, all victories, Chanhassen has won 15 of 16 matches at singles, and 10 of 12 matches in doubles.