The ball was in Southwest Christian's end for much of the first half Sept. 8 against Watertown-Mayer, a co-op with Mayer Lutheran and Norwood Young America.
A tying goal with 17 seconds left before halftime swung the momentum in favor of the Stars boys soccer team.
Jon Brain finished off a hat trick on a free kick from Jackson Olimb, heading it into the back of the net with under six minutes left for the winning goal in a 3-2 score.
The two teams traded tallies early in the second half, the Stars first from Brain before the Royals countered from Tyler Volkart. Alexander Zbinden registered a goal in the eighth minute for WM/ML.
Southwest Christian (3-1) is at Breck School in Golden Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
BOYS SOCCER: Minnetonka 5, Eden Prairie 1
You'd have to go back pretty far -- if ever -- to find a time in which Minnetonka put up five goals on Eden Prairie. Well, that was until Sept. 8, a 5-1 home win.
Shutout against Wayzata, the Skippers' high-scoring offense resumed, as Dylan Olson registered a hat trick with two assists. The senior attack has 17 points in four matches.
Minnetonka led 3-0 at halftime.
Torin Firehammer also had a tally and assist with Jake Hennen adding a goal. Netminders Peter McNabb and Jamie Deneen totaled nine saves for the Skippers.
Eden Prairie's second-half goal came off the foot of Pranay Dhiman.
Minnetonka hosts Edina at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.
