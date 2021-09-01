Holy Family Catholic's scoring prowess was on display in a 7-0 shutout home win over Blake School in girls soccer on Aug. 31.
Maeve Kelly scored the first of her three goals just 77 seconds into the contest for the Fire.
Mimi Pavelka added two goals, one on a penalty kick, while Kate Buchholz also found the net twice, including a top shelf free kick late in the game.
Check out this one from Kate to make it 7-0 for @hfgirls_soccer! #gofire #benditlikebuchholz pic.twitter.com/wUrZB0waVQ— Holy Family Catholic High School (@HolyFamilyFire) September 1, 2021
Maggie Dowling finished with two assists with Bella Hocevar credited with 10 saves in net for Holy Family Catholic (1-0-1).
GIRLS SOCCER: Chaska 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 0
Kayde Landrese netted her first varsity goal, one of four Chaska players to find the net, in a Metro Conference opening win over Robbinsdale Cooper by a 4-0 score on Aug. 31.
Paige Bakke, Kinley O'Connor and Maddy Davey also scored for the Hawks, which are 2-0 into a home match with Shakopee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2.
BOYS SOCCER: Southwest Christian 2, St. Thomas Academy 1
Scoreless at halftime, Southwest Christian netted two goals over a 13-minute stretch, the eventual winner from Jake Bettin, in a 2-1 road win at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights on Aug. 31.
The Stars are 2-0-1 to start the season.
Southwest Christian took a 1-0 lead on an own goal off a Cadets player.
St. Thomas Academy drew within one in the 58th minute, and continued the pressure for the potential tying score over the last 10 minutes.
Stars goaltender Adam Tebbs made a point-blank save, one of eight in the match, in the 79th minute to preserve the win.
BOYS SOCCER: Minnetonka 6, Hopkins 1
Charlie Pears scored twice as Minnetonka netted three goals in each half, scoring a 6-1 win at Hopkins on Aug. 31 in the Lake Conference opener.
The Skippers have scored 14 goals in three wins to start the 2021 season.
Alex Gonikman netted a goal in his third consecutive game, adding an assist, while Torin Firehammer, Jake Hennen and Jake Herbert also found the net for Minnetonka.
GIRLS SOCCER: Minnetonka 3, Hopkins 1
A natural hat trick from Alyssa Marceau, two goals coming in the second half, led Minnetonka to a 3-1 road win at Hopkins on Aug. 31.
The game was tied at one at halftime.
Juliet Carlson tallied two assists on the Marceau goals.
Minnetonka is 2-0 into a top-10 match with Wayzata at home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.