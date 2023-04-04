Chaska Curling send-off

The Chaska Curling Center held a send-off for two local teams headed to the 2023 U.S. Junior National Championships. From left to right: Brooke Giroux, Allie Giroux, Sophia Ryhorchuk, Morgan Zacher, Stuart Strack, Mason Guentzel and Will Podhradsky.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Wright

Two area curling teams will be competing on the national stage throughout the week.

The 2023 U.S. Junior Curling National Championships are taking place at Broomstones Curling Club in Wayland, Massachusetts, April 3-8. In the under-21 competition, Sophia Ryhorchuk, Morgan Zacher and Allie and Brooke Giroux will compete on the girls side while Mason Guentzel, Stuart Strack, Will Podhradsky and Leighton Hines will compete on the boys, and it is safe to say that the players are excited heading into the event.

