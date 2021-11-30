Chanhassen High School's Tyrique Williams and Minnetonka High School's Joey Gendreau will participate in the 2021 Minnesota Football Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Kick-off is set for noon.
This is the 49th annual Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-Star Football Game, which showcases outstanding senior players from the 2021 Minnesota high school football season.
Players and coaches representing 83 schools and 40 Sub-Districts will participate in this year’s game. They were selected by members of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.
Williams, a cornerback, and Gendreau, a receiver/tight end, will suit up for the South All-Stars coached by Shakopee's Ray Betton.
Other area players include linemen Martin Koivisto and Spencer Opitz of Shakopee, running back Emmett Johnson of Holy Angels, and defenders Logan Gareis and Bennett Larson of Eden Prairie.