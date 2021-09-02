Chanhassen won all six games in the 2020 season, the second time in program history with an unbeaten record -- the season started late and was cut short due to increased COVID positive cases around the state.
With three special talents returning in offense -- seniors Josh Kirchoff, Charlie Coenen and junior Josh Och -- along with experience on both sides of the ball, the Storm are aiming for repeat success, and the program's first section championship.
What Chanhassen knows is it has big-play capabilities on offense. Coenen scored six offensive touchdowns, while Kirchoff and Och combined for five scores through the air. Coenen and Och also had kick-off returns for touchdowns.
Add in three rushing touchdowns from senior Brady Grandstaff and Chanhassen has the potential, with solid quarterback play, and a cohesive offensive line to be an explosive unit in 2021.
Defensively, look for middle linebacker Gabe Porthan to have a big season for the Storm with the jersey switch to No. 40.
Kurt Schaefer -- who had a interception for a touchdown in the 2020 finale -- Reed Gizinski, and Tyrique Williams are other returning Storm players that saw significant playing time last year.
Another returning player for Chanhassen is kicker Dmitry McDougle, who worked throughout the spring and summer, attending multiple camps, and is legging kicks 40-plus yards consistently.
Chanhassen hosts Hastings at 7 p.m. in the season and home opener on Thursday, Sept. 3.
MINNETONKA
Minnetonka went 0-9 in 2019, averaging nine points offensively, cycling through multiple quarterback options. And while the 2020 season was much of the same -- the Skippers scoring multiple touchdowns just once -- development across the board was seen.
All of a sudden, in year No. 2 with head coach Mark Esch, Minnetonka enters the 2021 season with experience and big-play ability, looking to turn the corner and return to top-10 status.
Senior captain Will Martin at quarterback, senior captain Tyler Lien at receiver and senior receiving targets Cade Conzemius and Joey Gendreau give Esch and his spread offense multiple options.
Seth Beil, a two-way captain, also could see some time in the passing game at tight end for the Skippers.
Minnetonka's experience isn't just in the offensive game. Beil and captain William Richman are back at linebacker, while captain Andrew McCalla anchors the defensive line.
Aiding the Skippers is a strong junior class with a number of athletes ready to step into starting roles, especially on the offensive line.
Sophomore Keagan Zabilla also returns at kicker with Gendreau handling punts.
Minnetonka starts the season with back-to-back home games against Edina on Sept. 2 and Blaine on Sept. 10.
A new schedule for the Skippers does not contain rival Eden Prairie, instead Minnetonka travels a bit east to Totino-Grace and Roseville Area, and hosts Centennial.