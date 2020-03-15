Championships in girls and boys basketball won't be awarded in the Minnesota State High School League in 2020.
Professional sports are in a holding pattern. The NCAA Basketball Tournament has been cancelled. Most NCAA collegiate sports in the spring season were called off, too. The Boston Marathon has been moved to September; the Masters won't be played.
The COVID-19 virus has put the sports world on hold.
On Sunday, March 15, consistent with Emergency Executive Order 20-02 issued by Governor Tim Walz, the Minnesota State High School League has updated information on activity participation limitations.
Effective from Wednesday, March 18, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020, there will be no MSHSL activities and athletics at any member school. This includes all participation including, but not limited to training, practices, scrimmages, and contests.
Scrimmages, competitions, training sessions or participation with other member schools remains not allowed to April 6.