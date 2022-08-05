The 2022 amateur baseball season came to an end for the Victoria Vics on Aug. 3.
Coming into the Section 3B tournament, Victoria was the No. 4 seed with a 15-10 overall record and 10-6 record against River Valley League opponents but fell to Eagan 6-5 and Prior Lake 8-3 in the playoffs. The Vics, however, did not go down without a fight, as both of their tournament games went into extra innings.
Victoria needed to dig themselves out of an early 4-0 hole against Eagan on July 31 in the first round of the playoffs. After scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning to come within striking distance of the Bandits, the Vics were able to tie the game at five runs apiece in the fourth inning. But Victoria was shut down in the latter half of the game by Eagan reliever Blaze Bohall, who pitched four shutout innings and gave up only two hits.
Vics’ shortstop Joey Costello went 3 for 5 at the plate against Eagan, driving in two runs. Designated hitter Maddox Johnston had two hits and as many RBI, while left fielder Trey Cavello had three hits and scored one run.
Jack Garrison pitched five innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits against the Bandits. Corey Binger came in to relieve Garrison and pitched the second half of the 10-inning game. Binger struck out seven but gave up the winning run in the top of the 10th inning.
With their season on the line, the Vics once again needed to battle from behind to try and beat Prior Lake on Aug. 3. Down 3-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Victoria showed signs of life at the plate and forced the game into extra innings. Jon Leighton, Hunter Even and Johnston each had an RBI in the bottom of the ninth to help the Vics tie the Jays 3-3.
But Prior Lake rocked Victoria in the 10th inning, scoring five runs to seemingly put the game out of reach. Riley Sweeney took the loss for the Vics, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out eight. Even got the start for Victoria and gave up two earned runs on five hits in four innings of work.
The Vics had success against Eagan and Prior Lake during the regular season. Victoria took the season series against the Bandits, winning 10-2 June 15 and 3-2 July 24. The Vics split with Prior Lake, losing 2-1 at home June 17 but winning 9-1 on the road July 12.
If they had beaten Prior Lake, Victoria would have advanced in the elimination bracket to face Burnsville on Aug. 5. The Vics would have needed to win that game in order to qualify for the 2022 Class B state tournament.