The 2022 amateur baseball season came to an end for the Victoria Vics on Aug. 3.

Coming into the Section 3B tournament, Victoria was the No. 4 seed with a 15-10 overall record and 10-6 record against River Valley League opponents but fell to Eagan 6-5 and Prior Lake 8-3 in the playoffs. The Vics, however, did not go down without a fight, as both of their tournament games went into extra innings.

