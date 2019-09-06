Lauren Snader knocked down 21 passes for 11 kills to lead Chanhassen to a 3-0 sweep of Robbinsdale Cooper in the Metro West Conference opener Sept. 5.
Games scores were 25-9, 25-10, 25-10.
Chanhassen was 7-0 in league play in 2018.
Katie Paine added 10 kills with Mary Cate Ziembiec converting 8-of-12 swings for offensive points. Kate Hamburg returned to the court for her first game action with four kills.
Annabelle Nordmeyer (32 assists) and Madison Ellman (10 digs) also led Chanhassen, which had 12 aces on the service line including five from Hannah Paine. Chloe Rogers was one of four Storm players with two or more aces as well.
Chanhassen (2-2) opens the Shakopee Tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m. versus Minneapolis Southwest. The Storm also play Southwest Christian at 11 a.m.
EAGAN 3, CHASKA 0
Even without top player Kennedi Orr, Eagan showed why they are No. 1 early on this season.
A tight first game, the Wildcats pulled out a 25-22, 25-15, 25-15 decision at Chaska on Sept. 5.
Orr is in Egypt playing for Team USA in the U18 World Championships.
Chaska (1-5) plays in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall at Southwest Minnesota State University on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7.
The Hawks play Andover at 5 p.m. with a second match at 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, TRI-CITY UNITED 0
Estelle Haugen had a career-high 19 kills, leading Southwest Christian to a three-game sweep of Tri-City United in the Minnesota River Conference opener Sept. 5.
Game scores were 25-22, 25-21, 25-18.
Callie Coughlin finished with seven kills with Mackenzie Close and Annika Veurink with five kills each.
Hailey Miedema had 34 set assists and three aces in her first start for the Stars. Southwest Christian was missing three starters in the match.
Haugen had a team-high 16 digs with Callie Brown adding four blocking assists.
Southwest Christian plays in the Shakopee Tournament on Saturday. Pool games are at 9 and 11 a.m.
WATERTOWN-MAYER 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Paige Thibault finished with 12 kills as Watertown-Mayer defeated Holy Family Catholic 3-0 in a match Sept. 5.
Game scores were 25-15, 25-17, 25-16.
Lizzie Guggemos had seven of the Fire's 19 kills followed by Sophia Mackey and Kalie Dahl with six and five, respectively.
Kathryn Jans finished with 15 assists with Mackey leading the defense with 11 digs.
Holy Family Catholic (0-7) is at DeLaSalle at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
PRIOR LAKE 3, MINNETONKA 1
Minnetonka was a point away from forcing a fifth set, instead losing 3-1 at Section 2AAA rival Prior Lake 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 26-24 on Sept. 5.
Two of the Skippers' three losses in 11 matches have come in defeat to section opponents (Shakopee).
No statistics were available.
Minnetonka hosts Chanhassen at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.