Chanhassen, down two games, found themselves facing match point at least four times versus St. Louis Park on Nov. 10. Each time the Storm fought to win the next point, staying alive in the match.
The third game final? 41-39. That's right, 16 points over the traditional 25.
A memorable match despite a 3-1 loss against the Orioles, a 2019 state tournament participant. Game scores were 25-14, 25-23, 39-41, 25-23.
No statistics were available for Chanhassen (3-7).
Remaining schedule for Chanhassen
Nov. 17: vs Benilde-St. Margaret (7 p.m.)
Nov. 18: at Bloomington Kennedy (7 p.m.)
Nov. 20: at Chaska (5:30 p.m.)
Nov. 23: vs Robbinsdale Cooper (7 p.m.)
MINNETONKA
A match-up of No. 1 Wayzata and No. 7 Minnetonka, the deciding fifth game went to the defending champion Trojans, who remained unbeaten at 10-0 with a 3-2 win on Nov. 10.
Wayzata used a 6-2 run to win the final game 15-9. Minnetonka previously won games one and four 25-23 and 25-20, with the Trojans taking games two and three 25-17 and 25-22.
While Minnetonka outhit Wayzata 54-52 and outserved them 8-4 in aces, it was the blocking that was the difference for the Trojans, especially in game five. Wayzata senior Katy Riviere had two of the team's six solo blocks; a total of 18 blocking points for the team.
That blocking forced Minnetonka into 34 hitting errors, 14 more than the Trojans.
Kali Engeman led the Skipper offense with 17 kills with Morgan Rooney (11), Kate Simington (10), Abby Stanwood (nine), and Sonia Dahlin (six) giving Minnetonka balance at the net.
Olivia Koeppen finished with 45 assists with leading servers Morgan Ryan (three), Stanwood (two) and Macy Osenga (two). Ryan and Stanwood each had 20 digs with Rooney with 12.
Wayzata's freshman twin duo of Olivia and Stella Swenson tallied 16 kills and 42 assists, respectively. Riviere also had 16 kills for the Trojans.
The two teams will meet in the regular season finale on Nov. 24.
Minnetonka added a 25-15, 25-21, 25-10 win over Edina on Nov. 12 to improve to 7-2 in the Lake Conference.
Minnetonka's (9-2) remaining schedule
Nov. 17: at Buffalo (7 p.m.)
Nov. 19: at St. Michael-Albertville (7 p.m.)
Nov. 24: vs Wayzata (7 p.m.)
HOLY FAMILY
Holy Family Catholic won its fifth game of the season in a 3-1 road loss at Orono on Nov. 9, falling to 1-10 overall.
Game scores were 25-19, 22-25, 25-11, 25-22.
Orono completed the sweep on Nov. 12, a 25-12, 25-22, 25-20 decision over the Fire.
No statistics were available for either match.
Remaining schedule for Holy Family
Nov. 17: vs Delano
Nov. 19: at Delano
Nov. 24: vs Hutchinson