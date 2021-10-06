Bloomington Jefferson and Chanhassen entered Tuesday's match each with one loss in the Metro West Conference, still in the hunt for a league title with leader Chaska.
The Storm, with large deficits in games one and two, rallied to even at 23, but was unable to close out either game in a 25-23, 25-23, 25-15 loss to the Jaguars.
Chanhassen had the momentum in the first two sets, coming all the way back from a 17-9 hole on a combination of Storm swings and Jefferson errors. Hard-hitting Cassie Sieling smashed the ball at 24-23 before serving up an ace for game one.
Chanhassen trailed 19-15 in game two, even taking a 23-22 lead before the Jaguars scored three consecutive points, including a Melanie Meyer rocket at 24-23 before a Bryn Powers swing went through the hands of a Storm defender for a 2-0 Jefferson lead.
An early 7-5 lead quickly went the other direction, Bloomington Jefferson taking a double-digit lead, three consecutive aces from Meyer at one point, to finish out the match.
The Jaguars, once No. 2 in Class 4A, owning a five-game win over Eagan in August, are the heavy favorites to advance to state out of Section 6AAAA.
Statistics were not immediately available.
Chanhassen, which had a four-match winning streak halted, having won nine out of the last 11, are 4-2 in the Metro West Conference with top-half teams from Waconia and New Prague still on the schedule.
The Storm host No. 3 Eden Prairie, which lost in three to Wayzata on Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.
CHASKA 3, ST. LOUIS PARK 0
Chaska outpointed last-place St. Louis Park 75-25 in a three-game sweep, 25-5, 25-10, 25-10, on Dig Pink night on Oct. 5.
The Hawks, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, are 6-0 in Metro West Conference play.
Statistics were not immediately available.
Chaska hits the road in a 7 p.m. contest on Wednesday, Oct. 6, against No. 2 Eagan.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, WATERTOWN-MAYER 0
A match-up of ranked teams in Class AA, No. 1 Southwest Christian came away with the upper hand, a 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 win over No. 5 and host Watertown-Mayer on Oct. 5.
It was a crossover of top teams in the east and west divisions of the Wright County Conference.
The Stars, now 18-2 overall, have won 13 straight matches after a tournament loss to second-ranked Eagan on Sept. 11.
Next up for Southwest Christian is an away match at Mound-Westonka at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.
MINNETONKA 3, EDINA 1
A slow start, Minnetonka came alive in game two, routing Edina the rest of the way, a 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 win on the home court Oct. 5.
It was the first Lake Conference victory for the Skippers, which started the league schedule with losses to No. 1 Wayzata and No. 3 Eden Prairie.
Statistics were not immediately available.
Minnetonka (14-5) is at No. 10 St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.
DASSEL-COKATO 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 1
Four tight games, Dassel-Cokato won the final three, snapping a three-match win streak for visiting Holy Family Catholic on Oct. 5.
Game scores were 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20.
Statistics were not immediately available.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Jordan at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.