Kate Hamburg's senior season has been a trying one. She started the year sidelined with a concussion. Her attempts and kills are down from 2018.
And then during the Fall Midwest Classic at St. Michael-Albertville High School Oct. 12, Hamburg felt some flutters in her chest. Chanhassen head coach Teryn Glenn wondered if those matches were her final ones.
Forced to miss the regular season finale, Hamburg was cleared, back on the court Oct. 23 in the Section 2AAA playoffs at Prior Lake.
Let's just say the start of the night wasn't as smooth as the finish.
"I was super nervous having been out for a week. All I could think is I'm going to play bad and then warm-ups went horrible. It didn't go very well let's say," Hamburg said. "As things started to go better, the nerves started to go away."
"Once I get a few good hits, I'm comfortable. I'm ready. Once I got back into the swing of things, I was feeling good," she added. "
Hamburg showed early on she was ready to play, two key swings in a game one victory, 27-25.
Meanwhile, Chanhassen, as a team, showed that despite the seeding, them No. 10, Prior Lake No. 7, they weren't ready to let the season fade away.
"I think when your team is up 2-0 you think you're going to win the third, you let up a little bit. But every game both teams start at zero, so you have to score 25 points each time. I think it was like a timeout where you talk about who's going to pass it, who's going to hit it. We were super clear how we were going to win," Hamburg said.
The Storm pulled out a four-set win, 27-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, advancing to the Section 2AAA quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at No. 2 seed Minnetonka.
Chanhassen lost to the Skippers twice in the regular season, a four-game match at Minnetonka High School and a 2-0 final in a tournament on the Storm's home floor.
"We have to block better and just play better defense, be smarter with our defense. We know they have their star hitter, just like Prior Lake. Skyler's (Germann) a tremendous player, so we just have to read her, get out of rotations fast so we don't get into a slump," Hamburg said of the next match-up.
Against Prior Lake, a match of shifting momentum, Chanhassen found ways to get the final points early on.
A 21-19 deficit in game one, the Storm battled back, twice denying the Lakers game point. A Hamburg kill at 26-25 set the stage for a swing out of bounds from Prior Lake.
Chanhassen won a pivotal game two on a final point from Lauren Snader off a serve receive from Madison Ellman and a set from Annabelle Nordmeyer.
Following a game three victory for Prior Lake, Chanhassen's defense rallied the Storm to the playoff win. The Storm limited errors, making the Lakers earn their points. In the end, Chanhassen showed up with one of its best efforts of the season.
CHASKA 3, WILLMAR 0
Separated by a single seed, Chaska and Willmar figured to be a tight match to open the Section 2AAA playoffs Oct. 23.
The Hawks, though, made quick work of the Cardinals.
Tight play throughout, Chaska prevailed in three games, scores of 25-20 on a Hanna Thompson tip, 25-18 on an Ella Christ kill, and 25-22 on a tap of the ball from setter Hannah Polk over the net off an Anna Doolittle dig.
It was the 15th win of the season for the Hawks, which started with a 2-7 record, but has won eight of the last 10 matches.
Chaska, the No. 8 seed, play at No. 5-ranked Shakopee, the top seed, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.