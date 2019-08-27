Madison Ellman rolled up her sleeves. A well deserved break after a two-hour match. A night in which the Chanhassen junior libero was diving around, keeping points alive.
Three days after the Storm rallied from two games down, eventually losing 15-13 to Moorhead in the season opener, Chanhassen finished off the victory the second time around.
Mary Cate Ziembiec's swing off the block of Waconia gave host Chanhassen a 3-2 win on Aug. 27, the final game score 15-13.
"It's really tiring, but it's really fun to be on the court with my teammates, especially to win those tight games," Ellman, a starter since her freshman season, said.
With Waconia's Kali Wolf hitting smashes at the net, Ellman and Co. were busy in the back row for Chanhassen.
Wolf scored three consecutive points to lead the Wildcats to a game-three win, a 2-1 lead.
From there on out, Chanhassen did a better job being in space where Wolf's swings were headed.
"It goes a lot with the block, moving around it to see where she's hitting," Ellman said.
Tied at 11 in the fifth game, MacKenzie Steding came up with back-to-back big plays, a block at 13-11 and a kill at 14-11.
Chanhassen fell behind 1-0, a strong finish to game two evening the match at one game apiece. The Storm needed victories in the final two games to prevail.
"We really have to start out strong. In the beginning we've been lacking, playing catch up the whole time," Ellman said.
Chanhassen is at Eagan at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.