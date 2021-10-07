Mary Cate Ziembiec and Ashlyn Steding were inside the Minnetonka High School west gymnasium, scouting out a future opponent in Eden Prairie in late September.
The Eagles that night were "insane," according to a text message received by senior captain Chloe Rogers from her teammates as Eden Prairie held the Skippers to 53 total points in a three-game sweep.
So when the final point fell Oct. 7, host Chanhassen winners in three games over Eden Prairie, Ziembiec, hugging Rogers, neither of them able to speak for just a bit, let out a "we finally did it, Chloe!"
A 25-21, 26-24, 25-23 win for the Storm in which they trailed in all three games, but rallied in each, claiming the most important points in each game.
"It was the best volleyball game I’ve ever been apart of with Chanhassen. Everyone did their job tonight and we finally played as a team," Rogers said.
Eden Prairie owned a 14-1 record all-time against the Storm into the match. Chanhassen beat the Eagles in four games in 2018.
"Mary Cate and I after the last point stopped in silence and just hugged each other. ... We were both in tears out of happiness," Rogers said.
Ziembiec, who Rogers called "unstoppable" on the night, finished off game two on her third hitting attempt, a swing off the block at 26-24.
Back-to-back kills at 23-22 in game three from Ziembiec, the second off an overpass on a tough serve from Brooklyn Charles, who played all six rotations around the court, gave the Storm the lead for good.
Ziembiec added the final two points for Chanhassen, the winner deflecting off an Eagle defender out of the court.
"Everyone brought it tonight and honestly going into it I wasn’t expecting a huge win because Eden Prairie has had a really good season. We surprised them a lot and finally proved ourselves. Definitely a game I’ll remember forever!" said Rogers, who said Charles' digs and Steding's blocking were also important keys to the match.
Additionally, sophomore Ella Williamson, reserve setter, also saw extended time at the net as a hitter. A switch-up from a 3-0 loss to Bloomington Jefferson just two days earlier when the Storm were unable to win the final points, losing 25-23 in each of the first two games.
It was the first loss in 15 matches to a team not ranked No. 1 (Wayzata has beaten them twice; Southwest Christian once).
Chanhassen, 13-7 overall, is at Waconia on Oct. 12.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 3, JORDAN 2
Down to the wire, Holy Family Catholic prevailed in five games, a 3-2 decision over Jordan, securing the team's first 10-win season since 2016.
The Fire, 2-2 in the Wright County Conference, rallied for a 25-14, 22-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11 win.
Sonja Laaksonen had 12 kills with Sophia Mackey and Isabel Van Eyll credited with eight each for the Fire.
Zoe Schuele had five of Holy Family Catholic's 13 aces with Kalah Worm serving up four as well. Lorelei Wilson and Van Eyll each had five blocking points, while the Fire totaled 78 digs as a team including 18 from Laaksonen.
Jordan is 0-15 on the season.
Next up for Holy Family Catholic (10-7-1) is a home match with Delano on Oct. 14.