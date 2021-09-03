Chanhassen's dynamite duo of Mary Cate Ziembiec and Ellie Smith didn't find much resistance at the net, totaling 21 kills, as the Storm beat Jordan in three games, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15, on Sept. 2.
The Storm had 28 kills on 62 swings with just six errors on offense.
Brooklyn Charles added a career-high four attack points on seven attempts with Ashlyn Steding totaling 28 assists.
Greta Mahlke and Ziembiec led Chanhassen servers with two aces each with Mahlke (10), Ziembiec (nine), Steding (eight), and Chloe Rogers (six) leading a strong defensive effort for the Storm, which have won three consecutive matches.
Chanhassen is at Chaska at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
CHASKA 3, PRIOR LAKE 1
Beaten in game one, Chaska turned the tables, outscoring Prior Lake 50-25 over the final two games, winning 19-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-11 on Sept. 2 in the home opener.
The Lakers made 49 errors, while the Hawks hit 29 percent good for the match.
Kiki Thompson orchestrated the offense for Chaska with 39 assists, sharing the ball to Mallory Heyer (14 kills), Ella Christ (nine), Avery Rosenberg (seven), and Sam Schmidt (seven) for a balanced attack.
Heyer served 26 times in the match, committing no errors with five aces. Schmidt and MaKina Larson each had four blocking points, while Lucy Dardis and Heyer were dig leaders with 16 and 11.
Chaska (3-1) hosts Chanhassen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
MINNETONKA 3, LAKEVILLE NORTH 1
Abby Stanwood was at the top of her game Sept. 2, tallying a career-high 28 kills, as Minnetonka pulled out a 25-20, 29-27, 21-25, 25-15 win at pre-season No. 4-ranked Lakeville North.
Stanwood twice as a sophomore in 2019 reached 20 kills, her previous career high. Denied on the final point twice, a down the line hit for her 28th kill gave Minnetonka the win.
What a game!! Great job Skippers! A win over @LNHSVolleyball1 3-1, 25-20, 29-27, 21-25, 25-15. pic.twitter.com/p940CY30HX— Minnetonka Girls Volleyball (@minnetonkagvb) September 3, 2021
Kate Simington added 13 kills with Anna Shoemaker and Justina Felknor totaling six and five kills, respectively, as well for the Skippers.
Morgan Ryan was one of four Minnetonka defenders in double figures in digs with 19 followed by Stanwood (15), Anna Lockhart (12), and Macy Osenga (11). Lockhart had 48 assists with Felknor finishing with two solo blocks.
Minnetonka (4-0) is at another top-10 team in the South Suburban Conference in a Sept. 9 match at Shakopee.