To wrap up rivalry week, Chaska beat Chanhassen in volleyball, winning in straight sets at Chanhassen High School Sept. 15.
The Hawks won the first two sets 25-14. The Storm looked to extend the match past a third set, but Chaska was able to pull away at the end. Beating their rival on the road was a special moment for the Hawks.
“This is just one of our most fun games of the year. The crowd, the community, everyone we know from Chanhassen and Chaska are here, and both have really big student sections so it’s really fun to play in that environment,” Avery Rosenberg said.
Rosenberg and Ella Christ led the way for the Hawks offensively, finishing with 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Sasha Bovard and Kiki Thompson each played well defensively, recording 15 and 10 digs, respectively. Rosenberg, Thompson and MaKina Larson were also active at the net, helping Chaska get seven blocks. The win was Christ’s first game back after she missed time due to injury.
“It felt good, I’ve been waiting for a while so I was happy to get back on the court, especially for this game. It’s a pretty big rivalry.” Ella Christ said.
The matchup against the Storm was the only one for the Hawks during the week, so preparation during the week was key for victory.
“It’s awesome. We were working really hard in the gym yesterday to know what they do on the court and mimic them,” Thompson said.
Coming into the match the Storm were looking to play spoiler against an area rival for the second time this season. Chanhassen beat Shakopee on Aug. 30 for the first time in program history. Facing off against the No. 7 team in Class 4A, the Storm knew what kind of fight they were going to get.
“We just know they’re going to be quick, everything’s going to be fast. We have to speed up everything ourselves then,” Chanhassen’s Ashlyn Steding said before the match.
After dropping the first two sets, Chanhassen continued to fight by trading points in the third. The Storm appeared to gain momentum and bring the crowd’s energy back into the building after making it 24-21 late in the set, but the Hawks finished the match off.
“Having the other team’s fans cheer against us makes it feel more important, not that any other game isn’t important, but it just makes it more exciting,” Rosenberg said.
Chaska, the No. 7 ranked team in Class 4A as of Sept. 11, moved to 8-4 on the season with the win. The Hawks look to remain in the top ten after falling to Lakeville North (No. 3), Wayzata (No. 2) and Northfield (No. 1) early in the season.
Chanhassen fell to 3-6 overall with the loss.