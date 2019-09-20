With a record of 0-11, Holy Family Catholic volleyball is looking for the positives, hoping if they put enough together it will produce the first win.
Against Hutchinson Sept. 19 there certainly were good stretches. The Fire led game three 18-6. There was also plenty of fight in the second game, an early deficit shrunk to four points.
If you're Holy Family Catholic, the first win is coming.
Hutchinson won the match, though, 25-13, 25-18, 19-25, 25-12 in the Fire's Wright County Conference opener in Victoria.
Abby Smith had 17 kills on 39 swings for the Fire with Sophia Mackey adding eight offensive points. Kathryn Jans set-up the attackers with 30 assists.
Lizzie Guggemos had three of Holy Family Catholic's six aces with Smith and Mackey leading the defense with 12 and nine digs, respectively.
Holy Family Catholic is at Class 2A No. 7 Southwest Christian Sept. 24.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 3, CHANHASSEN 1
Defending Metro West Conference champion Chanhassen fell out of a three-way first-place tie in a 3-1 road loss at Benilde-St. Margaret Sept. 19.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17.
The Storm were held to 36 offensive points in four games, 16 kills from Katie Paine. The senior also had a solo block, ace and 10 digs.
Lauren Snader added nine kills with Annabelle Nordmeyer finishing with 28 set assists. Madison Ellman had two of the Storm's five aces with a team-high 16 digs.
Chanhassen, now 2-1 in league play, a half-game behind Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson, is 7-8 overall.
Next up is a home match with Robbinsdale Armstrong on Monday, Sept. 23.