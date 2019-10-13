Just days away from seeding the wide open Section 2AAA Tournament, Minnetonka made a statement at the 31-team St. Michael-Albertville Midwest Fall Classic.
The Skippers went 5-0 without losing a set, defeating No. 3 Wayzata in the championship match 25-22, 26-24.
Minnetonka, ranked No. 10, has a record of 22-5, tied for the third-most wins in Class AAA.
The Skippers also beat Robbinsdale Armstrong (25-21, 25-16), Elk River (25-17, 25-20), defending Class AA champion North Branch (25-20, 25-20), and ninth-ranked Champlin park (25-12, 25-20).
It was the third tournament championship title, a record of 15-0 in invitationals in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and St. Michael-Albertville.
Minnetonka concludes the regular season in a non-conference match with Wayzata at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
MIDWEST FALL CLASSIC
Chanhassen finished with a 2-3 record, finishing in 12th place at the Midwest Fall Classic at St. Michael-Albertville.
The Storm beat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted in the first round (14-25, 25-4, 15-12) and St. Louis Park in round three (25-22, 25-21).
Chanhassen lost to 21-win St. Michael-Albertville (25-16, 25-16), Miller of South Dakota (26-24, 23-25, 16-14) and Stillwater (25-23, 20-25, 15-9).
Katie Paine had 48 kills, seven aces and 54 digs for the tournament. Annabelle Nordmeyer had 60 set assists with Madison Ellman finishing with 70 digs and three aces.
Other leaders were Lauren Snader (22 kills) and Kate Hamburg (24 kills) and Hannah Paine (11 kills, 51 set assists and 39 digs).
Chanhassen, now 11-15 overall, completes the regular season at home against Hopkins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET INVITE
Holy Family Catholic went 0-4 at the Benilde-St. Margaret Invitational Oct. 12, dropping matches to New Life Academy (25-17, 25-14), St. Paul Highland Park (25-21, 25-17), DeLaSalle (25-20, 25-19), and the host Red Knights (25-11, 25-13).
The Fire, 1-19 overall, are at Waconia on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in the regular season finale.