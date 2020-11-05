Coming off the first loss of the season, Minnetonka was slow to get going Nov. 2 in a second meeting this season with Chanhassen.
The Skippers, though, won 25 of the next 31 points en route to a 15-25, 25-6, 25-20, 25-14 win.
Minnetonka wore down the Storm at the net with five players recording at least seven kills led by Kali Engeman and Abby Stanwood with 13 and 12, respectively. Engeman has committed to Georgia Tech University.
Olivia Koeppen set-up the Skipper offense with 43 assists. Morgan Ryan and Stanwood were digs leaders with 17 and 10.
Minnetonka improved to 6-1 in the Lake Conference with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 win over Hopkins on Nov. 4.
The Skippers draw first-place Wayzata, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, at home on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
CHASKA 3, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 0
Chaska hit at a 40-percent clip with 35 kills on 62 swings in a 25-15, 25-7, 25-13 road win at Bloomington Kennedy on Nov. 4.
The Hawks are 7-0 in the Metro West Conference.
Mallory Heyer (13), Hanna Thompson (six), Avery Rosenberg (five), and Ella Christ (five) were hit leaders with Payton Auseth setting up 31 assists.
Chaska added 11 aces including four from Brier Ziemer and three from Christ.
The Hawks are back in action at home against Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.
WACONIA 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
The first of two meetings in four days, Waconia handed Holy Family Catholic a 3-0 loss on Nov. 2 in the Wildcats' gym.
Game scores were 25-16, 25-16, 25-14.
Statistics were not available.
Holy Family Catholic (1-7) hosts Waconia at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.