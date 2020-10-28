Beaten in game one, Minnetonka rebounded for a 3-1 win on Oct. 27, remaining unbeaten on the season, and 5-0 in the Lake Conference.
Game scores were 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22 in favor of the Skippers over No. 8-ranked St. Michael-Albertville.
A Kali Engeman block clinched the match for fourth-ranked Minnetonka (6-0).
Engeman and Abby Stanwood each had 13 kills with Kate Simington and Sonia Dahlin also in double figures with 11 and 10. Olivia Koeppen, among the state's top assists leader, had 45 for the match.
Morgan Rooney (four aces, eight digs), Macy Osenga (three aces, nine digs) and Morgan Ryan (two aces, 11 digs) were defensive leaders for Minnetonka along with Stanwood's 13 digs.
Minnetonka is at Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. The two teams played a five-game match earlier in October.
CHANHASSEN
Winning twice in 25 hours, Chanhassen completed the first loop of the Metro West Conference schedule with a 3-3 record. The Storm defeated Bloomington Kennedy and Robbinsdale Cooper in three games each Oct. 27 and 28.
Game scores were 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 versus the Eagles.
Statistics were not available for either match.
Chanhassen (3-4) is host to fourth-ranked Minnetonka on Monday, Nov. 2.
CHASKA 3, BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 0
Chaska hit at a 37 percent good, finishing with 37 kills in a 25-18, 25-12, 25-14 win at Benilde-St. Margaret on Oct. 27.
The Hawks are 5-0 in the Metro West Conference into the first loop finale versus St. Louis Park on Oct. 29.
Hanna Thompson notched 13 kills on 19 swings with Avery Rosenberg totaling seven kills for Chaska. Mallory Heyer and Ella Christ added in the effective hitting with nine and seven kills, respectively.
Paris Conkey, Rhyan Guza, Christ, and Heyer each had two serving aces with Payton Auseth setting up 34 assists. Brier Ziemer and Thompson were digs leaders with nine and eight.
JORDAN 3, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 1
Down two games in a Wright County Conference home match Oct. 27 versus Jordan, Holy Family Catholic stole a game, playing a tight final deciding set in a 3-1 loss.
The Fire jumped out to a 16-11 lead in game three, extending it to eight at 20-12 on a Sophia Mackey kill. It was a Mackey into space in the middle of the Jaguar defense that gave the Fire the game at 25-14.
Jordan won the first two games 25-19 and the fourth game 25-21. A pair of Mackey swings on the outside kept the Fire alive before a serve into the net clinched the third win in six matches for the Jaguars.
The two teams meet again on Thursday, Oct. 29 in Jordan at 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, TRI-CITY UNITED 0
With a big match on the horizon, Southwest Christian didn't overlook Tri-City United, sweeping the Minnesota River Conference match in three games Oct. 27.
Game scores were 25-22, 25-17 and 25-11.
No statistics were available.
The Stars are tied with Belle Plaine and Mayer Lutheran at 5-1 in league play through the first loop of the schedule.
Next up is a match with Belle Plaine on the road at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.