Teryn Glenn was upbeat, no one seemed to care the Chanhassen volleyball program was in the gym late in the afternoon on a Friday.
No work, no gain.
For Chanhassen, that work translated into a 17-win regular season and a Metro West Conference title with a 7-0 record in 2018.
What will this work do? Well, Glenn believes the Storm can find similar success, maybe even more.
"I expect our team to be able to pick up from where we left off last year in a lot of ways. We have a lot of returning players and our new additions to the team fill in our losses nicely," Glenn said. "Our goal is to take it one day at a time. If we focus on the right things, the winning takes care of itself. We would love to win our conference again and win our first section match as well!"
Chanhassen's top three hitters -- seniors Katie Paine (277 kills), Kate Hamburg (180 kills) and Lauren Snader (160 kills) -- all return at the net.
Junior Annabelle Nordmeyer, on varsity last season, steps into one of two starting roles vacated at the setter position.
While Chanhassen returns talent up front, its back row defense may even top that.
Junior Madison Ellman, tremendous in serve receive, finished with 406 digs a season ago to go with a 34 aces at the service line.
Senior Hannah Paine, team leader in 2018 with 39 aces, finished with 234 digs on the back line.
Chanhassen, which had more than 70 players tryout for four teams, will go with nine players on varsity and nine players on JV, three to four swing players suiting each match at the top level.
The new format allows Glenn and Joe Wilson to have the two teams work together, create competition among the 18 top players in the program.
"I am excited about our team chemistry. A lot of the girls have played together for a while. They get along really well and they are able to be open with each other regarding what's working and what's not. They are also really coachable and make adjustments well. We have a lot of excitement in the gym," Glenn said.
Chanhassen opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Breakdown Side out Classic at Edina at 11 a.m. The first match opponent is Moorhead.
The home opener is Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. against Waconia.
"In early-season practices and scrimmages we hope to work out some kinks, learn each other's tendencies and just get used to playing together again," the Storm coach said.