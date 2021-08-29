Mary Cate Ziembiec finished with 12 kills on 40 swings in a 27-25, 25-8, 25-20 loss to Shakopee for Chanhassen in the volleyball season opener Aug. 26.
The Sabers, a pre-season top-10 team, have nine seniors coming off a shortened 9-3 record in 2020.
Ellie Smith added eight kills for the Storm with Ashlyn Steding finishing with 12 assists and Chloe Rogers leading the team defensively with 19 digs.
Five of the 11 Chanhassen players were making their varsity debut in 2021.
Ziembiec overpowered Burnsville in the Breakdown Sideout Classic on Aug. 28 at Hopkins High School, a 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, win for the Storm.
Ziembiec had 21 kills on 45 swings with just two errors for Chanhassen. Smith finished with 13 kills on 32 attempts as well with Steding earning 25 assists.
Steding and Ziembiec each had three aces, a total of nine as a team, while Chanhassen's defensive leaders were Chloe Rogers (15), Maya Beise (13) and Ziembiec (12).
Chanhassen (1-1) hosts St. Louis Park in the Metro West Conference opener at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
MINNETONKA
Minnetonka picked up right where it left off in 2020, sweeping Rosemount 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 in the 2021 season opener Aug. 26.
The Skippers added a Aug. 28 three-game victory over North St. Paul in the Breakdown Side Out Classic at Hopkins' Lindbergh Center. Game scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-21.
Kate Simington had a career-high 13 kills on 22 attempts versus the Polars, finishing with 22 kills and two errors over the first two matches.
Abby Stanwood (23 kills, four aces, 28 digs), Keely Campuzano (13 kills), Anna Shoemaker (11 kills), Anna Lockhart (65 assists, five aces), Kara Doyle (six aces), Morgan Ryan (24 digs), and Macy Osenga (13 digs) were other Skipper leaders in the 2-0 start.
Minnetonka is at Robbinsdale Armstrong at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 3, BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 0
Hitting the road for the season opener, Southwest Christian left the floor with a 3-0 win, a 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 score over Benilde-St. Margaret on Aug. 26.
No statistics were available for the Stars.
Lily Eigner had a team-high 10 kills with Anna Lervick finishing with 21 assists for the Red Knights.
Southwest Christian is at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
CHASKA 3, MOORHEAD 1
There was no stopping Mallory Heyer on Saturday in the Breakdown Sideout Classic in Hopkins.
The Chaska senior totaled 25 kills on 38 swings in a 3-1 win over Moorhead. Game scores were 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 25-13.
When Heyer wasn't hitting, she was serve receiving, making one error in 51 attempts. When she wasn't receiving, she was blocking (two solo blocks) or passing (13 digs).
Ella Christ (nine kills, five aces), Avery Rosenberg (nine kills) and Sam Schmidt (seven kills, two aces) provided balance at the net for the Hawks.
Four Chaska players, including setter Kiki Thompson (43 assists) and libero Sasah Bovard (15 digs), were making their varsity debut.
Chaska is at Wayzata, the 2019 state champions and No. 1 ranked team in the shortened 2020 season, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.