John Straka was every bit what made him the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament most valuable player in 2019 and 2020 on Saturday in the 2021 opening round.
Eleven strikeouts, one walk and one infield single in the first inning the only blemishes in his seven-inning outing.
But it was the Chanhassen offense, which totaled 12 hits, three from Zach Hoffmann, who homered and had four runs batted in, that stood out in the Red Birds' 8-1 victory over the Moorhead Mudcats at Athletic Park.
A Red Birds team needing a power surge in its quest of a fourth consecutive state championship, the pop of the bat came early courtesy of a Michael Jurgella double and Hoffmann blast over the 355 sign in left-center field.
Chanhassen added two more runs in the fourth inning, a RBI-single from Hoffmann and a sacrifice fly from Riley Johnson. A Ben Livorsi hustle double sparked a fifth-inning run, while Aaron Pfaff collected the first of two ground-rule doubles for the 6-0 advantage.
Hoffmann finished off his four-RBI day with a single that scored two runs, the second on an error.
Straka, after working through a slight jam in the first inning, was on cruise control throughout his outing, allowing just two more runners on infield errors. He recorded a strikeout in all seven innings.
Logan Spitzack and Miles Nablo worked the eighth and ninth innings for the Red Birds. The Chanhassen pitching staff totaled 14 strikeouts for the game.
Chanhassen will face the winner of Forest Lake and Rochester in the second round of the state tournament at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Hamburg.
Justin Morneau with the first pitch to daughter Evelyn. Great catch!— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) August 21, 2021
We begin our third game, @VictoriaBasebal and @MNHamelHawks in minutes! @wch2021 #WCH21 @MinnBaseball pic.twitter.com/hMOpDbXQAV
Other results:
Victoria 4, Hamel 1
Riley Sweeney was right at home, on the mound he once toed as a member of the Chaska High School baseball team. And for the first time since, he occupied the third base dugout.
The Victoria Vics right-hander, after surrendering a hit and walk to open the game, settled in, finishing with eight strikeouts over six innings of work in a 4-1 opening round win over Hamel.
Pitching was the name of the game for Victoria, with reliever Jack Garrison fanning seven of the 10 batters faced in the three-inning save.
All four runs for Victoria came in the third inning. After loading the bases, Joey Costello's RBI-single through a drawn-in infield tied the game at one. A bases-loaded hit by pitch to Matt Dolan followed by fielder's choice swings from Jon Leighton and Nick Olmscheid concluded the scoring.
Trey Cavello collected three of the eight Victoria hits.
Victoria draws the Champlin Park-Hampton winner at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Hamburg.
Give it up for the "Polish Eagle" Dick Jonckowski, an absolute legend around these parts, and across @GopherMBB territory after 31 years as public address announcer #wch21 @wch2021 @Chaskacubs pic.twitter.com/jTwB6J612o— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) August 21, 2021
East Grand Forks 7, Anoka 1
Anoka arm Cam Kramer was mowing down the East Grand Forks line-up for six innings, tallying 11 strikeouts. Until he wasn't.
A two-run double from Neil Nagel highlighted a seven-run seventh inning as East Grand Forks topped the Bucs 7-1 in the opening game of Day Two. Nate Ahlbrecht and Eric Graham, who each had two hits, started the rally with back-to-back singles.
Chanhassen native TJ Hokanson with a sacrifice fly for @egf_mass, part of a 7-run seventh.— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) August 21, 2021
Minnesota-Crookston teammate Jake Osowski in cruise control through 7 innings for the Mass pic.twitter.com/dwSQU0sT2k
Jake Osowski pitched 8 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for East Grand Forks. His Minnesota-Crookston teammate, TJ Hokanson, of Chanhassen, added a walk and a RBI sacrifice fly at the plate.
St. Michael 2, Moorhead Brewers 1
Jordan and Marcus Krupke combined for eight strikeouts, working out of multiple jams, in leading fourth-seeded St. Michael to an upset win by a 2-1 score over 2020 runner-up Moorhead.
The Brewers outhit the Saints 9-5 with Denver Blinn going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and the lone run scored in the eighth inning.
St. Michael broke a scoreless game in the sixth inning as Mark Hermes doubled and crossed home plate for the first run.
Moorhead lost despite 17 strikeouts from pitchers Cole Christensen and David Ernst.