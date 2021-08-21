John Straka was every bit what made him the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament most valuable player in 2019 and 2020 on Saturday in the 2021 opening round.
Eleven strikeouts, one walk and one infield single in the first inning the only blemishes in his seven-inning outing.
But it was the Chanhassen offense, which totaled 12 hits, three from Zach Hoffmann, who homered and had four runs batted in, that stood out in the Red Birds' 8-1 victory over the Moorhead Mudcats at Athletic Park.
A Red Birds team needing a power surge in its quest of a fourth consecutive state championship, the pop of the bat came early courtesy of a Michael Jurgella double and Hoffmann blast over the 355 sign in left-center field.
Chanhassen added two more runs in the fourth inning, a RBI-single from Hoffmann and a sacrifice fly from Riley Johnson. A Ben Livorsi hustle double sparked a fifth-inning run, while Aaron Pfaff collected the first of two ground-rule doubles for the 6-0 advantage.
Hoffmann finished off his four-RBI day with a single that scored two runs, the second on an error.
Straka, after working through a slight jam in the first inning, was on cruise control throughout his outing, allowing just two more runners on infield errors. He recorded a strikeout in all seven innings.
Logan Spitzack and Miles Nablo worked the eighth and ninth innings for the Red Birds. The Chanhassen pitching staff totaled 14 strikeouts for the game.
Chanhassen will face the winner of Forest Lake and Rochester in the second round of the state tournament at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Hamburg.
Other Class B results:
Victoria 4, Hamel 1
East Grand Forks 7, Anoka 1