Four meets down, 27 holes to go, five-time defending Metro West Conference girls golf champion Chanhassen and Chaska are in a dead heat in the team standings.
Chanhassen's four-stroke victory at Columbia Golf Course in Minneapolis on May 5 moved the Storm into a first-place tie with the Hawks with 17 points.
Chaska and Chanhassen have each won two 9-hole events, placing second and third, respectively, in the other two meets.
Bloomington Jefferson is in the hunt as well with 14 points, having finished second twice and third twice.
Chanhassen won Wednesday with balance, getting five scores in the low-to-mid 40s led by Claire Witcraft with a 42. Madi Hicks (43), Brooke Stellmaker (44), Lindsay Thompson (47), and Jamie Bimberg (47) added to the team score of 176.
Isabelle Lynch of Bloomington Jefferson was medalist with a 38, one stroke ahead of Chaska's Sammy Youngquist with a 39; the only sub-40 rounds on a soggy and cold afternoon.
Nicole Reineke (43), Libby Marsnik (49) and Avery Nelson (49) finished off the team score of 180 for the Hawks.
The next Metro West Conference meet is Thursday, May 20, at Brookview Golf Club. An 18-hole championship is set for May 24 at Meadowbrook.
BASEBALL: Chanhassen 2, St. Michael-Albertville 1
St. Michael-Albertville entered play May 5 with a 9-0 record, a No. 2 ranking, outscoring teams 69-15.
Chanhassen pitcher Jake Ryan didn't get the memo. He just went out and dominated. Ryan scattered five hits, finishing with six strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Knights.
Brenden Radtke's 2-run homer was the difference at the plate for the Storm. He collected two of the team's four hits.
Ryan got through five innings for Chanhassen before handing the ball off to Josh Och for the six-out save.
Chanhassen (6-5) goes for the Lake Conference sweep on Friday, May 7, versus Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. The Storm beat Edina 7-0 on May 4.
BASEBALL: Minnetonka 4, Eden Prairie 1
Minnetonka extended its win streak to three games, reaching .500 on the season, with the team's first Lake Conference win in a 4-1 decision over Eden Prairie on May 5.
Karsten Kimsal threw a one-hit complete game for the Skippers, finishing with five strikeouts.
Minnetonka scored a solo run in the first four innings, getting two hits each from Zack Zaetta and Danny Davis. Charlie Hemer, Josh Daniel and Andrew Eglum each had a RBI for the Skippers.
Minnetonka is at Buffalo on Friday, May 7.
BASEBALL: Holy Family Catholic 6, Providence Academy 5
Wednesday was one of those spring days that the quicker the game the better. Not a let's-play-10-innings-kind-of-day.
Spencer Lewin's third hit of the game, a walk-off win for Holy Family Catholic in extra innings, made up for it. A 6-5 decision for the Fire over Providence Academy at Poppitz Field in Victoria.
Lewin was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. He also threw three scoreless innings in relief, allowing no hits with one walk and four strikeouts in the win.
Grant Limke fanned nine batters over seven innings of five-hit baseball for Holy Family Catholic in the no-decision start.
The Fire rallied from a 5-3 deficit with two runs in the fifth inning to even the score. Tien Foudray collected two hits and three runs scored, while Stephen Webster was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Nick Gess also came up clutch in a pinch-hit role, driving in a run with a single.
The two teams combined for 11 stolen bases.
Holy Family Catholic (7-4) looks for its fourth win of the week in a home game with New Prague at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.
BASEBALL: Breck School 4, Southwest Christian 3
Southwest Christian scored the game's first three runs, host Breck School scored the next four, including the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on May 5 in Golden Valley.
The loss, just the third in 10 games, snapped a three-game win streak for the Stars.
Cade Wiegert drove in two runs, while pitching four innings, striking out eight batters in the no-decision for the Stars.
Kody McBroome and Lucas Anderson each had two hits for Southwest Christian with Seth Luther adding an RBI at the plate.
Southwest Christian hosts Norwood Young America in Cologne at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.
SOFTBALL: Bloomington Jefferson 13, Chaska 11
When Bloomington Jefferson and Chaska met in the season opener April 15, a combined 21 runs and 32 hits were recorded in a walk-off win for the Jaguars.
Meeting again May 5 in Chaska, it was again hitters over pitchers, 30 combined hits and 24 runs scored, a 13-11 win in eight innings for Bloomington Jefferson.
Jackie Larsen was 4-for-6 with a home run, double and two RBIs to lead the Jaguars, which had 18 hits. Macy Gregor added two doubles and three RBIs with Lauren Giesen collecting three hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Chaska had leads of 2-1, 6-2, 9-6, and 11-7. Bloomington Jefferson scored four runs in the seventh inning to force extras where they finished off the rally with two runs in the eighth.
Chaska (7-5) is at St. Louis Park at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7.