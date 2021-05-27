Chanhassen's dominance over Chaska continued Wednesday in the regular season finale, a 7-0 win to clinch a share of the Metro West Conference title with Bloomington Jefferson.
The Storm own 12 consecutive victories over the Hawks dating back to April 11, 2014. All-time, Chanhassen is 15-6 against Chaska, having outscored them 154-82.
Chaska, held to an infield single in the first meeting, managed just one hit again, a Payton Nicholas double in the fifth inning, off Storm pitcher Sydney Schwartz. Nicholas remained at second base on back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.
Schwartz finished with 16 strikeouts over the complete-game, adding three hits, including two home runs at the plate.
While Corina Coppersmith was able to strand two runners in scoring position in the first inning, facing Schwartz in the third inning with Drew Sustacek and Susie Tollefson on base with singles spelled trouble.
Schwartz's blast over the center-field fence gave Chanhassen the 3-0 lead.
The Storm added two unearned runs in the fourth inning before back-to-back solo shots from Schwartz and Daisy Lang extended the advantage to 7-0.
Lang was 2-for-4 with a double with right fielder Bella Plath making a diving catch for the opening out of the game.
Chanhassen, the likely No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA, enters the playoffs with 11 wins and a 17-2 record.
Chaska, a potential four or five seed, ends the regular season with a 12-8 record; the most victories since 2009.
BOYS TENNIS: Southwest Christian 6, St. Peter 1
Southwest Christian has won 10 matches in a row. No. 11 would certainly be a special one.
The Stars will play in its first section championship after beating St. Peter 6-1 in the semifinals on May 25. Southwest Christian's two playoff wins this season are the first in program history.
Southwest Christian will play at Breck School at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28.
The Stars beat St. Peter 7-0 for their first win of the season. This time around results were similar, especially in singles where Southwest Christian surrendered just 10 total games in four matches.
CJ Velgersdyk (6-2, 6-0), Max Schmidt (6-2, 6-2), Garrett Lyles (6-2, 6-1), and Sean Johnson (6-1, 6-0) won for the Stars.
Caleb Vick and TJ Ringer at third doubles also dominated in a 6-2, 6-1 win. Bergan Rosdahl and Caleb Denney pulled out a second-set tie-breaker 7-2 in a 6-2, 7-6 score.
St. Peter's Will Elias and Cooper Dean beat Southwest Christian's Connor Galloway and Luke Schwen 7-5, 6-4, at first doubles.
BASEBALL: Maple Grove 8, Minnetonka 7
Minnetonka scored twice in the top of the seventh inning, and had the tying run on second base as Maple Grove held off the rally for an 8-7 win on May 26.
Zack Zaetta collected four hits for the Skippers with Walter Johnson driving in three runs.
Maple Grove, outhit 10-6, jumped out to a 5-1 lead through two innings.
Minnetonka (10-9) hosts Moorhead on Saturday, May 29, in the regular season finale. The Section 2AAAA playoffs begin on Memorial Day.