Jim Mason, off the top of his head, doesn't remember his Chanhassen girls tennis program scoring a victory over Prior Lake in the first 12 seasons. Following Wednesday's 4-3 win, he is now certain that has been accomplished.
The Storm were victorious at all three doubles positions, while Sam Von Rentzell, supported by her teammates, prevailed in the deciding third set, a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 score at third singles.
Savannah George and Ellie Rathbun, two of six seniors in the varsity line-up for Chanhassen, pulled out a 7-6 first-set tie-breaker, adding a 6-2 win in the second set for a key point at second doubles.
Natasha Gauerke and Keagan Van Asten won 6-3, 6-3, at first doubles, while Lexy Kakacek and Peyton Tregembo topped a Prior Lake duo at third doubles, 6-4, 6-3.
Chanhassen is off to a 7-0 start on the season into Thursday's home match versus Bloomington Kennedy at 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Chaska 4, Waconia 3
Straight-set victories at the top three singles positions led Chaska to its first win of the 2021 season, a 4-3 decision over Waconia in Metro West Conference play Sept. 8.
Taylor Dorn prevailed 6-2, 6-0 at second singles for the Hawks, while Ireland Altenburg (6-1, 6-3) and Madeleine Margraf (6-4, 6-2) also won in the first and third singles positions.
McKenna Toltzman and Micaela Cornell prevailed at third doubles, a 6-3, 6-1 win for Chaska as well.
Chaska hosts Bloomington Jefferson at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
BOYS SOCCER: Holy Family Catholic 1, Edina 1 OT
Jorge Oconitrillo is never one to shy away from top competition, regularly scheduling the likes of Lake Conference powers Edina and Eden Prairie. An opportunity to play the best, to show his Holy Family Catholic team how they stack up.
On Wednesday at Kuhlman Stadium in Edina, the Fire stacked up well, tying the Hornets 1-1 in a non-conference contest.
Ryder Ferguson scored in the 10th minute off a pass from Eric Oconitrillo for Holy Family Catholic.
Dylan Ehlers, credited with 25 saves, allowed just one goal, a first-half tally from Finley Smith off a pass from Edina teammate Jackson Holley.
Holy Family Catholic (1-2-1) is back in action at Jordan at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.