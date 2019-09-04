Sam Von Rentzell and Alaina Gerding finished off victories at third and fourth singles with tight second sets as Chanhassen swept the singles side of the line-up in a 4-3 win at New Prague Sept. 4.
After a week-long lay-off, the Storm sent five sophomores on the court, facing a New Prague squad with only seniors and juniors.
Von Rentzell finished a 6-1, 7-5 decision, while Gerding did the same 6-3, 7-5.
Lauren Spear (6-1, 6-1) and Emma Oyen (6-1, 6-4) also won for the Storm at first and second singles.
Chanhassen took two of three doubles positions to three sets. Savannah George and Natasha Gauerke fell 6-7, 6-4, 10-7 at first doubles, while senior Megan Miller and Sara Thomas rallied from behind in a 6-1, 2-6, 10-2 loss.
The Storm play Benilde-St. Margaret at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
GIRLS SOCCER: Southwest Christian 6, Spectrum 0
Emma Baribault scored a hat trick as Southwest Christian improved to 4-0, a 6-0 road win at Spectrum in Elk River Sept. 4.
The Stars have outscored opponents 17-1 this season.
Callie Ertel, Sarah Johnson and Sophia Anderson also netted goal for Southwest Christian, which hosts Watertown-Mayer at 1 p.m. on Saturday.