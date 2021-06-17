Minnetonka won 16 games this season with strong pitching and defense, and timely hitting. It's what led them through the Section 2AAAA Tournament.
A team batting average of .255 this season, offensive production came in spurts. And on Wednesday, in the Class AAAA State Semifinals, Minnetonka was power struck out.
The Skippers managed just two singles, both coming in the first inning, in a 3-2 loss to Farmington.
Tigers pitcher Zach Dohrmann set down 19 of the final 20 batters to preserve the one-run lead. Outside of a 2-out walk to Josh Daniel in the fourth inning, Minnetonka went down 1-2-3 in every inning between the second and seventh.
All five runs were scored in the first frame. A Danny Davis infield single and a walk to Dillon Hanson set-up a Charlie Hemer RBI-single, his third run driven in for the tournament. Walks to Brandt Puzak and Grant Thomas forced in a run at 2-0.
Dohrmann was down 3-0 in the count to Daniel, before coming back with back-to-back strikes, ending the threat with a pop out to shortstop.
Farmington wasn't fazed, scoring three runs themselves in the bottom half of the inning. After back-to-back singles, Carter Hendrickson's blast into the trees in left-field gave the Tigers the 3-2 lead.
Minnetonka starter Karsten Kimsal settled in, working around walks in the first and second innings, and two singles in the fourth inning to keep the deficit at one. Kimsal finished with three strikeouts over five innings of work.
Ryan Lambert added a scoreless inning of relief for Minnetonka (16-12).
Farmington will face Park Cottage Grove in the 4A championship on Friday, June 18, at Target Field.
The Skippers returned later in the day June 16, falling 6-3 to Andover in the third-place game.
Walter Johnson, 2-for-2, doubled and scored on a Hemer run-scoring single in the first inning, while extra-base hits from Zach Untersher (double) and Puzak (triple) extended the lead to 2-0 in the second inning.
Minnetonka drew even at three in the fifth inning on Davis lead-off home run, his first of the season.
Andover sent eight batters to the plate in the home half of the fifth inning, getting four two-out hits to piece together three runs for the go-ahead advantage.
Six of Minnetonka's eight hits went for extra-bases with Grant Thomas and Andrew Uglum each doubling.
SOFTBALL: Centennial 6, Chanhassen 3
All good things must come to an end.
Chanhassen, winners of 22 games this season, placed fourth in Class 4A, falling in the third-place game by a 6-3 score to Centennial on June 16 at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Helene Krage was 3-for-3 for the Cougars, including a 2-run homer in a pivotal 3-run fifth inning. Abby Lohse also hit a 2-run blast in the fourth inning to give Centennial a 3-2 lead.
Chanhassen claimed a 2-1 lead in the third inning with a pair of two-out singles from Daisy Lang and Grace Clausen. Lang's infield pop fly pushed away from the fielder, dropping in, allowing Karina Tollberg to score all the way from first base.
Sydney Schwartz hit a RBI-single in the sixth inning, the rally started by seniors Abby Gronholz and Ella Christensen with a single and walk. Clausen led the Storm with two of the team's eight hits.
Schwartz struck out eight batters, suffering just her third loss of the season in the pitcher's circle. Of the six runs allowed, three were earned.
Chanhassen returns six starters to the line-up in 2022.