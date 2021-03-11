Tonka Hockey - Distad
Minnetonka freshman Kendra Distad netted goals No. 9 and 10 in a 4-2 win over Dodge County on March 10.

Tracy Cassano recently became the first female girls hockey coach in Minnesota State High School League history to reach career win No. 200. The third-year Skipper leader continues to climb the charts.

Minnetonka, ranked No. 3 in Class AA behind Andover and Edina, improved to 12-3-3 overall in a 4-2 win over Dodge County on March 10.

The Skippers, the likely No. 1 seed in the Section 2AA Tournament that begins March 18, conclude the regular season with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 13 versus Class A No. 3 Gentry Academy.

Freshman Kendra Distad continued her strong first season on varsity, tallying her fourth multi-goal game for Minnetonka. Distad scored on the opening shift just 56 seconds into the contest, adding a second goal later in the period for a 2-0 advantage.

Second-period goals from Olivia LaRoche and Grace Sadura, a third point for Distad with an assist, stood up behind 22 saves from goaltender Brynn Dulac.

