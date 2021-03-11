Tracy Cassano recently became the first female girls hockey coach in Minnesota State High School League history to reach career win No. 200. The third-year Skipper leader continues to climb the charts.
Minnetonka, ranked No. 3 in Class AA behind Andover and Edina, improved to 12-3-3 overall in a 4-2 win over Dodge County on March 10.
The Skippers, the likely No. 1 seed in the Section 2AA Tournament that begins March 18, conclude the regular season with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 13 versus Class A No. 3 Gentry Academy.
Freshman Kendra Distad continued her strong first season on varsity, tallying her fourth multi-goal game for Minnetonka. Distad scored on the opening shift just 56 seconds into the contest, adding a second goal later in the period for a 2-0 advantage.
Second-period goals from Olivia LaRoche and Grace Sadura, a third point for Distad with an assist, stood up behind 22 saves from goaltender Brynn Dulac.