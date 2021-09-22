Chanhassen won the three doubles matches; Shakopee won the four singles matches. A 4-3 score for the Sabers girls tennis team on Sept. 22.
Natasha Gauerke and Keagan Van Asten improved to 11-1 on the season, a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 win at first doubles over Shakopee's senior duo of Ellie and Holly Schmidt.
Savannah George and Ellie Rathbun (6-3, 6-2) and Peyton Tregembo and Lexy Kakacek (6-2, 6-4) were other winners for Chanhassen at second and third doubles.
Shakopee's Julia Witt defeated Aria McNeely of Chanhassen 7-5, 7-6, a tie-breaker of 7-4, for the clinching point.
Lily Allen (6-0, 6-0), Cambelle Jossart (6-4, 6-3) and Abbey Youngrost (6-3, 6-0) won at first through third singles for the Sabers.
Chanhassen hosts New Prague at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
SOCCER: Chaska
New Prague earned its first Metro West Conference boys soccer victory, a 1-0 decision over Chaska on Sept. 22. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Trojans.
The winning goal came in the second half for New Prague.
Chaska girls soccer earned its third win, snapping a five-match winless streak, with a 1-0 road win at New Prague Sept. 22. The Hawks are 2-3 in the Metro West Conference and 3-4-1 overall.
The winning goal, off the foot of Maddy Davey, came in the first half.
Chaska goaltender Davi Moss posted the shutout in the start for the Hawks.
Chaska hosts St. Louis Park on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with the boys at 5 p.m. and the girls at 7 p.m.
SOCCER: Chanhassen
Dominating play, scoring just three minutes into the game, it took another 73 minutes before another goal was made, senior Kassidy Soto converting a penalty kick in the 2-0 win over Robbinsdale Cooper on Sept. 22.
STORM GOAL🚨⛈ Scoring for the Storm is Kassidy Soto off of a PK. There is 3 minutes remaining in the second half and the Storm are up 2-0 over Robinsdale. #rollstorm pic.twitter.com/gMkb01ChIy— Chan Girls Soccer (@changirlssoccer) September 23, 2021
The victory halted back-to-back shutout losses to Bloomington Kennedy and Orono after the Storm opened the season with a seven-match unbeaten streak.
The ball rarely getting past midfield, Chanhassen was unable to finish numerous opportunities, the Cooper goaltender coming up big as well.
A hand ball in the penalty box with 4:17 remaining resulted in a penalty-kick chance for Soto, who scored her first varsity goal.
Senior Mollie Puffett opened the scoring with her first goal of the season, using her body to redirect a corner kick from Emma Beverly in the opening minutes of the game.
STORM GOAL🚨⛈ Mollie Puffet puts one into the back of the net with an assist from Emma Beverly just 3 mins into the game!!!#rollstorm pic.twitter.com/SWc3dvyHHd— Chan Girls Soccer (@changirlssoccer) September 23, 2021
Chanhassen, now 3-2 in the Metro West Conference, 7-2-1 overall, host Minnetonka at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Earlier in the night, Chanhassen and Robbinsdale Cooper played to a 1-1 draw in the boys game.
It was the third tie of the season for the Storm, which are still searching for their first win of the year at 0-6-3.
Next up is a home game versus Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
SOCCER: Minnetonka
Playing on consecutive nights, Minnetonka boys soccer prevailed, scoring three second-half goals in a 5-1 home win over Hopkins Sept. 22.
The Skippers are 3-1-1 in the Lake Conference, a half-game behind leader Wayzata.
Parker Flynn scored twice for Minnetonka with seniors Jackson Klick, Torin Firehammer and Jake Herbert getting into the scoring act as well.
Alan Martinez-Cabrera, making his varsity debut, stopped 7-of-8 shots for Minnetonka (6-2-1).
The Skippers next play at Wayzata on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
In the nightcap, Hopkins rode the leg of Abby Hoiska for two goals, including the winner in overtime, in a 2-1 girls decision over Minnetonka Sept. 22.
The Royals led 1-0 before the Skippers tied the game in the second half.