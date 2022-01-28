Chan Basketball - Hake

Callin Hake scored 33 points, leading Chanhassen over St. Louis Park on Jan. 26.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

Callin Hake scored 33 points, one of three Chanhassen players in double figures, in an offensive shootout with St. Louis Park, an 83-77 girls basketball win on Jan. 26.

Hake enters play Jan. 28 with 1,945 career points.

While Hake stole the show, the play of supporting cast -- Lauren Arnold (13), Madi Hicks (12), and Elena Giles (eight) -- helped offset solid performances from Orioles' Shantell Harden (21) and Selam Maher (16).

Chanhassen is now 7-2 in the Metro West Conference and 10-6 overall.

Next up is a road game at Waconia on Friday, Jan. 28.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Chanhassen 60, St. Louis Park 58

The win-loss-win-loss streak continued for Chanhassen, which held off St. Louis Park for a 60-58 home win on Jan. 26.

The Storm are 4-3 in the Metro West Conference and 7-6 overall.

A big shot from Patrick Brick and free throws from Maxwell Woods in the final minute sealed the win for the Storm.

Chanhassen hosts Waconia on Friday, Jan. 28.

NORDIC SKI: Metro West Conference Meet

Izzy Roemer was sixth in a time of 16:24 followed by teammates Leah Nelson (10th/17:52) and Madeline Hauck (12th/18:12) as Chaska/Chanhassen placed second at the Metro West Conference Championships on Jan. 26.

The Storm Hawks finished with a score of 140. St. Louis Park was the girls champion with 162 points with Bloomington in third at 134.

Bennett Adams was all-conference for the Chaska/Chanhassen boys in fourth place, a time of 13:39.

The Storm Hawks were fifth of seven teams with Bloomington edging Orono 158-149 for the team title.

Colin Scheller (15:03) and Finnian Adams (15:57) were 19th and 21st, respectively, for the Storm Hawks.

