Callin Hake scored 33 points, one of three Chanhassen players in double figures, in an offensive shootout with St. Louis Park, an 83-77 girls basketball win on Jan. 26.
Hake enters play Jan. 28 with 1,945 career points.
While Hake stole the show, the play of supporting cast -- Lauren Arnold (13), Madi Hicks (12), and Elena Giles (eight) -- helped offset solid performances from Orioles' Shantell Harden (21) and Selam Maher (16).
Chanhassen is now 7-2 in the Metro West Conference and 10-6 overall.
Next up is a road game at Waconia on Friday, Jan. 28.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Chanhassen 60, St. Louis Park 58
The win-loss-win-loss streak continued for Chanhassen, which held off St. Louis Park for a 60-58 home win on Jan. 26.
The Storm are 4-3 in the Metro West Conference and 7-6 overall.
A big shot from Patrick Brick and free throws from Maxwell Woods in the final minute sealed the win for the Storm.
Chanhassen hosts Waconia on Friday, Jan. 28.
NORDIC SKI: Metro West Conference Meet
Izzy Roemer was sixth in a time of 16:24 followed by teammates Leah Nelson (10th/17:52) and Madeline Hauck (12th/18:12) as Chaska/Chanhassen placed second at the Metro West Conference Championships on Jan. 26.
The Storm Hawks finished with a score of 140. St. Louis Park was the girls champion with 162 points with Bloomington in third at 134.
Bennett Adams was all-conference for the Chaska/Chanhassen boys in fourth place, a time of 13:39.
The Storm Hawks were fifth of seven teams with Bloomington edging Orono 158-149 for the team title.
Colin Scheller (15:03) and Finnian Adams (15:57) were 19th and 21st, respectively, for the Storm Hawks.