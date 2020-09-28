Twelve and a half laps around the Storm Stadium track, Chanhassen senior Ben Scheller continued his time drop, posting his fastest 5,000-meter time in 16 minutes flat for a victory in a dual with Minneapolis Washburn Sept. 25.
Scheller, who started the season with times of 17:28 and 17:23 in his first two races, has posted career-best efforts in back-to-back weeks, running 16:26 at a Metro West Conference triangular Sept. 19.
Scheller is unbeaten on the season. His finish was 15 seconds faster than Washburn's Sharmarke Ismael, one of seven Millers in the top 10.
Andrew Alldredge (17:03.3) and Justin Roemer (17:19.2) were seventh and 10th, respectively, for the Storm.
Sub-18 minute times were also run by Cole Donahe (17:22.3), Josh Spenler (17:55.9) and Jordan Hunnicutt (17:57.5).
In the girls varsity race, Chanhassen had the first four runners across the finish line, and seven of the top 10. Isabella Roemer, like Scheller, ran a career-best 18:12.76 for a dominating victory of 93 seconds over teammate Marissa Long (19:45).
Meghan Pierson (19:55) and Gabrielle Bjugan (20:15), who ran a season-best time as well, were third and fourth overall.
Other top-10 times came from Sydney Lang (20:47), Madeline Hauck (21:02) and Jennifer Pierson (21:06).
Chanhassen competes in a Metro West Conference Jamboree on Sept. 30 at Gale Woods Farm. The Storm run with St. Louis Park and Bloomington Jefferson beginning at 2:45 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Minnetonka
Run over two days, all seven Lake Conference schools participating, the Minnetonka girls cross country team bested them all at St. Michael Recreation Center Sept. 25-26.
The Skippers, led by a runner-up individual finish of 17 minutes, 48.8 seconds, from Maya Mor, put up a team score of 46 points followed closely by Wayzata (53) and Edina (56).
Minnetonka had five runners in the top 15 including a sixth-place time of 18:43.3 from freshman Ella Graham. Four of the Skippers' top five were underclassmen -- Mor, Graham, Avery Marasco-Johnson (11th place, 18:50.6) and Elizabeth Weider (15th place, 18:59.9).
Junior Kate LeBlanc crossed the finish line in 18:53.2 for 12th place overall.
Minnetonka, with three boys runners in the top 11, were fourth overall with a score of 94, just five points behind Hopkins. Eden Prairie (35) and Wayzata (63) claimed the top two positions.
Nick Gilles was second overall for the Skippers with a running of 16 minutes, 17.1 seconds. Senior teammates Josh Koehnen (16:43.8) and Austin Hunter (16:50.3) were ninth and 11th, respectively.
SWIM: Minnetonka 110, Wayzata 76
Wayzata placed its medley relay teams in first and third to open a Lake Conference dual with Minnetonka Sept. 25. The Skippers said not so fast.
Placing the first two swimmers to the wall in four events, a first- and second-place sweep in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, Minnetonka pulled away for a 110-76 victory over the Trojans at Life Time Fitness in Plymouth.
Season-best times of 1:55.45 from Addie Diaz in the 200 freestyle and 59.94 from Paige Dillon in the 100 backstroke highlighted the win for the Skippers.
Audrey Soetanto (2:10.99) and Maija Kangas (2:12.39) in the 200 individual medley and Abby Kapeller (23.84) and Regan Miller (24.18) in the 50 freestyle provided one-two times and a 37-25 lead at the diving break.
Miller and Dillon in times of 52.53 and 54.7 were first and second in the 100 freestyle with Kangas scoring a victory in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.22.
Minnetonka has two meets this week in Orono on Sept. 29 and at Buffalo on Oct. 2.