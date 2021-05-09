Three top-five match-ups in three days, Saturday's road contest at Prior Lake was all Lakers through 24 minutes. A 4-0 deficit for Chanhassen, which looked destined to finish the week with a 1-2 record after defeating No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret in double overtime on Tuesday.
One-by-one, Chanhassen climbed back into the game.
Tyr Christianson's goal in the fourth quarter, a man-up, proved to be the game-winner as the Storm finished with five unanswered goals in a 6-5 win.
"That was a character building win. ... Everyone grabbed on the rope and pulled the same direction. It’s fun to see a family work hard for a common goal and put any ego aside," Chanhassen assistant coach Sam Sather said on Twitter.
Brady Grandstaff and Jackson Smith each scored twice in the second half with John Dahl adding a goal and assist.
Grant Penttinen made 12 saves for the Storm, which are 7-1 overall and should move into the top-three in state along with Minnetonka and Edina.
Chanhassen hosts St. Thomas Academy (5-1) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
BOYS LAX: Chaska 13, Southwest Christian 2
First it was Kaiden Attebery. Then it was Andrew Lund. Then Xavier and Gavin Harvieux.
Chaska won for the fourth time in five games, improving to 4-3 on the season with a 13-2 home win over Southwest Christian.
The Stars are 0-7 on the season into Tuesday's road match at Holy Family.
Chaska hits the road for three straight games beginning May 11 at Mound-Westonka.
BASEBALL: Chanhassen 10, Eden Prairie 4
Trailing 4-1 into the bottom half of the fourth inning, Chanhassen came alive, scoring nine times in the frame, defeating visiting Eden Prairie 10-4 on May 7.
The Storm went 3-0 on the week with wins over three Lake Conference opponents including No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville.
Chanhassen has another three-game week ahead of them starting with top-10 Bloomington Jefferson on Monday.
Will Reding was 2-for-2 with a double, walk and two RBIs for the Storm with Ryan Maschka plating two runners as well with a double.
Cole Van Holland (two hits), Mitch Cummins (two runs scored) and Jared Cook (hit, two walks) were other offensive leaders for Chanhassen, which stole five bases, two from Cummins.
Jack Hombach (1 2/3 innings), Blake Eiden (one inning) and Michael Frey (one inning) worked three-plus innings of scoreless relief ball for Chanhassen (7-5).
SOFTBALL: Chanhassen 13, Robbinsdale Cooper 1
Grace Clausen was 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBIs as Chanhassen improved to 10-2 overall in a 13-1 road win at Robbinsdale Cooper on May 7.
The Storm, which totaled 15 hits, are 5-1 in the Metro West Conference.
Susie Tollefson was 3-for-5 with three RBIs with Shayden Benedict also collecting three RBIs on two doubles.
Sydney Schwartz struck out nine of 10 batters faced in the win with Ella Christensen working the final three innings in relief, fanning three Hawks.
Chanhassen is host to Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 10.
SOFTBALL: Chaska 8, St. Louis Park 1
Ally Florek's run-scoring triple in the third inning gave Chaska the lead for good as Chaska scored eight unanswered runs in an 8-1 win at St. Louis Park on May 7.
Emma Harr add a RBI-single in the fourth inning with the Hawks scoring fourth in the seventh inning. Kendall Karrmann doubled and scored in the stanza with Ava Blake recording a two-run homer.
McKenna Toltzman threw 78 pitches in the complete game for Chaska, which is 8-5 into a three-game in three-day stretch beginning Monday versus Bloomington Kennedy.
BASEBALL: Chaska 13, Totino-Grace 3
Jaiden Mollett's 2-run pinch-hit home run finished off a 13-3 win in six innings over Totino-Grace on May 8.
Two-out hits from Nolan Kemp and Drew Benson in the third inning gave Chaska the lead at 2-1. Kemp also homered in the win with Karver Miller striking out eight batters in the win.
On May 6, Kemp struck out 10 batters, surrendering two hits in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis Park.
Chaska (6-6) hosts Bloomington Kennedy on Monday, May 10.
BOYS TENNIS: Chanhassen 6, Holy Family Catholic 1
Chanhassen won 48 of 50 games in singles, including straight sets sweeps from Konner Gunwall, Liam Van Asten and Irwin Montalvo in a 6-1 victory over Holy Family Catholic on May 7.
The Storm are 6-0 on the season.
Jacob McPartland and Nick Blood scored a 6-1, 6-4 win for the Fire at first doubles. Michael Lizak also won two games at the fourth singles.
Jordan Tollefson and Drew Jensen (6-0, 6-1) and Owen Siegel and Alex Jensen (6-1, 6-0) were doubles winners for Chanhassen.