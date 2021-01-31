Winning the first four events, the 200- and 50-yard freestyle claiming the top two spots, Chaska/Chanhassen took a 45-17 lead over Wayzata en route to a 99-79 win at Pioneer Ridge Middle School on Jan. 29.
The Storm Hawks led 99-41 after the 200-yard freestyle relay, competing in exhibition over the final three races.
Chaska/Chanhassen won 10 of 11 swimming events including a thrilling comeback from Reese Hodgins over the anchor leg of the 400-yard freestyle in a time of 3:20.43 for a victory of four-tenths of a second.
Hodgins also bested teammate Evan Bock in a 100-yard freestyle showdown, 46.99-47.38. Hodgins scored a victory in the 200 freestyle (1:45.84), while also swimming a leg on the victorious 200-yard freestyle relay (1:31.14) of Jonah Wetrosky, Sam Brennan and Bock.
Brayden Slavik and Danton Dale were second and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:48.23/1:52.02) behind Hodgins, while Bock led a trio of Storm Hawks in the top four positions in the 200 individual medley in 1:59.48. Casey Bretz threw down a season-best 2:03.98 as well.
Brennan and Lucas Becker went 1-2 in the 50 freestyle (21.71/23.10) with Brennan and Josiah Dunker also going 1-2 in the 100-yard butterfly, a race separated by just 35 hundredths of a second (52/90/53.25).
Slavik turned in a season-best 4:53.36 in the 500 freestyle with Dunker and Becker claiming first and second in the 100 backstroke in 54.38 and 56.19.
Micah Brecht posted a career-best effort in diving for third place with 163.40.
Chaska/Chanhassen hosts Orono at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
SWIM/DIVE: Minnetonka 108, Buffalo 70
Ben Binder set a pool record in the 100-yard breaststroke at Buffalo Community Middle School, a time of 1:02, as Minnetonka defeated the Bison 108-70 on Jan. 29.
The Skippers won all 12 events, posting the top-three times in seven of those races including the 500 freestyle trio of Leo Rosenhagen (5:18.45), Max Louie (5:18.68) and Luke Edwards (5:26.95).
Butterfliers Evan Witte (56.94), Myonghai Choi (57.02) and Graham Muench (58.58), all underclassmen, each posted career-best efforts for the Skippers.
Seniors Jayanth Kurup in the 50 freestyle (23.61), Ben Keller in the 100 freestyle (51.42) and Knute Wargin in the 200 individual medley (2:03.70) were among other Skipper winners.
Minnetonka hosts Waconia in a swimming only event on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.
NORDIC SKI: Twin Cities Conference
Patrick Ricke posted Holy Family Catholic's top time of 16:59 in a Twin City Conference meet freestyle race at Hyland Reserve on Jan. 27.
Finn Olsen (17:20), Aidan O'Donnell (17:22), Owen Lund (18:31), and Brendan Sieve (18:38) were other top boys for the Fire.
Callie Lizak was Holy Family's top girls finisher in 23 minutes flat.
Keenan Olsen (23:25), Mary Furlong (23:48), Kenzie Pavelka (24:28), and Melanie Stewart-Hester (30:38) also competed for the Fire.